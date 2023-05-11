Charles Byrnes fined €6,000 and jockey banned for 21 days for breaching running and riding rules with favourite at Gowran

Trainer Charles Byrnes has been fined €6,000 and apprentice jockey Gearoid Brouder banned for 21 days after stewards deemed they had prevented Ellaat from running on its merits at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

The Byrnes-trained Ellaat was sent off the 3-1 favourite for the concluding 1m6f handicap and he finished fourth, beaten four and three-quarter lengths, under 5lb claimer Brouder behind the winner Sequoiaspirit.

However, the raceday stewards deemed that both Byrnes and Brouder were in breach of Rule 212A(i), in that "both were involved in the running and/or riding of a horse in a race, who deliberately or recklessly causes or permitted a horse to run other than on its merits".

Brouder was also ordered to forfeit his riding fee, while Ellaat was suspended from racing for 90 days and the betting pattern of the horse referred to a senior racing official for further investigation.

The IHRB stewards report read: "Evidence was heard from the rider and trainer concerned. Gearoid Brouder stated that his instructions were to settle his mount early, get it to relax as it had made a noise previously and to do his best from there. He said his mount settled well but made a noise at the first bend and this continued throughout the race.

"He said he tried to quicken the pace from about halfway so it would not turn into a sprint in the closing stages and that his mount hung right in the home straight, but despite this was ridden to the best of his ability. He concluded by stating that his mount was leg weary after the winning post and was dismounted and walked back in.

"He accepted that his mount took some time to pull up after the race and had continued galloping until after the mile start. When questioned why he did not pull up his mount during the race despite making such a noise, he stated that he was happy to continue because it had made a noise previously."

Ellaat (left, white cap): finished fourth in the concluding handicap Credit: Patrick McCann

The report added: "Charles Byrnes confirmed the instructions given and referred to his charges wind issues. He said he was disappointed with the ride given and referred to it as 'not pretty viewing', but when asked if he felt the rider should have pulled his charge up, he stated that the the rider was correct not to pull the animal up and referred to it as being 'only a low rated animal'.

"On further questioning when asked if he felt the animal was prevented from running on its merits, he was satisfied that this had not occurred. The raceday stewards also received a report from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board veterinary officer, who stated that Ellaat was coughing post race, but was otherwise post race normal. Samples were taken for analysis.

"Having viewed the recording of the race and considered the evidence, the raceday stewards were satisfied that both trainer and rider were in breach of Rule 212A(i)."

The raceday stewards also acknowledged the report from the IHRB veterinary office that Ellaat was coughing after the race, but were satisfied it had not inconvenienced him during the race at the time.

