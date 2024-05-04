'I'm a bit battered and bruised, but days like these make it all worth it' - Jack Kennedy crowned new champion jump jockey

Gordon Elliott stood next to the new champion jockey, fighting back tears and declaring it one of his happiest days in racing, while the 25-year-old to his left looked like he had just won a fiver for getting three numbers out of five in his local lotto draw.

Jack Kennedy is Ireland's new champion jump jockey after edging out Paul Townend by 123 wins to 121, but so chilled was the man that you would never have guessed he had just come out on top in one of the tightest title battles in recent memory.

It was a thrilling tussle between two tremendous ambassadors of the sport and it went right down to the wire, as it was only after the Townend-ridden Glengouly was pulled up in the 3m½f handicap chase that the result was official.

Townend added Kargese to his tally later on the card, a 22nd Grade 1 of a truly stunning season, but he couldn't reel in Kennedy as a deficit of four proved too much on the final day. He got halfway there, but couldn't get any closer.

This was to be Kennedy's time, and boy did he deserve it. The Dingle native is a rare talent and has already fulfilled his potential at 25. He came into the game with a monster reputation aged 16 after winning 221 pony races, and he has duly delivered in style.

Jack Kennedy celebrates with Gordon Elliott after winning the Champion Stayers Hurdle on Teahupoo Credit: Patrick McCann

"I'm a bit battered and bruised but days like these make it all worth it," smiled Kennedy, before adding: "It's been a nerve-racking few weeks but it's great to get it over the line. I'm delighted, and a massive thanks must go to Gordon and all his owners and all the staff, as well as all the other trainers who have supported me this year and my agent [Kevin O'Ryan]. Everyone behind me has been brilliant."

Kennedy has been brilliant too and to reach 123 winners in a single season takes some doing. Nobody was more proud than the man who supplied him with 112 of those winners.

Elliott said: "It means a lot. I'm actually emotional. It's one of my happiest days in racing. Jack has been with me since he was 13 or 14 years of age and he's part of the furniture around the place.

"I don't think we've had too many rows over the years, maybe one or two bollockings, but he's a great lad. He's so laid-back and we're just so lucky to have him.

"From the first day he came into the yard he just fitted in. I'm very, very proud of him and it's great to be a part of it. He's such a lovely lad. He's a credit to racing and you'll never find anybody with a bad word to say about Jack. He's incredible."

Townend has been pretty good too, but it just wasn't to be on the final day. That one last surge just came up short, but he was as gracious as ever in defeat and heaped praise upon the man taking his trophy.

The jockey said: "Jack is quality. We gave it a rattle and we'll be back again next season."

Next season starts on Monday and they both go back to zero. It will take some effort to recreate the drama they have treated us to this season. It has been some spectacle.

The champions

Champion jockey

1 Jack Kennedy

2 Paul Townend

3 Keith Donoghue

Champion trainer

1 Willie Mullins

2 Gordon Elliott

3 Henry de Bromhead

Champion owner

1 JP McManus

2 Robcour

3 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede

Champion conditional

1 Danny Gilligan

2 Mark McDonagh

3 Daniel King

Champion amateur

1 Patrick Mullins

2 Harry Swan

3 Jody Townend

Champion lady amateur

1 Jody Townend

2 Aine O'Connor

3 Maxine O'Sullivan

