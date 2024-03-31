Fairyhouse punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble
A racing punter in Ireland won a whopping €331,452.80 (£283,586.63) from a €20 each-way treble at Fairyhouse on Saturday, with 50-1 shot Mousey Brown securing the monster payout.
The online Coral customer also correctly selected 9-1 chance Don Chalant and 33-1 Ardera Ru to land a 17,339-1 treble.
The punter's dream day began when Don Chalant, trained by Patrick Foley and ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, ran out an easy winner of the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle, with 5-2 favourite Butcher Hollow only third.
Having secured an early price of 33-1 about Ardera Ru in the Listed 2m5½f handicap chase, the punter then watched the Eoin Doyle-trained chance, racing from 4lb outside the handicap, win comfortably under Shane O'Callaghan at a starting price of 18-1.
Yet the biggest surprise was still to come as Mousey Brown, trained by Dermot McLoughlin, scrambled home late for jockey Conor Maxwell to chin the Willie Mullins-trained 6-4 hotpot Olympic Man in the Listed 3m novice handicap hurdle. Mousey Brown returned at 33-1 but the punter had secured 50-1 when striking his bet.
The winning treble
2.10 Fairyhouse: Don Chalant 9-1
3.20 Fairyhouse: Ardera Ru 33-1
4.30 Fairyhouse: Mousey Brown 50-1
Stake: €20 each way
Return: €331,452.80
Coral's David Stevens said: "This customer will have an Easter to remember after he somehow picked these three big-priced winners at Fairyhouse, turning €40 into more than €330,000 as a result.
"Never mind chocolate eggs, this jackpot is more of a golden egg."
The opening day of Fairyhouse's Easter festival was full of upsets with 2-7 shot Ferns Lock beaten in the 3m1f hunter chase and Effernock Fizz also causing a 33-1 shock in the 2m handicap hurdle.
The Placepot paid out €1,172.20 to a €1 stake with only 21.56 winning units, while the Jackpot was not won.
Racing at Fairyhouse continues on Sunday before the 21-runner BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase (5.00) takes the spotlight on Monday.
Published on 31 March 2024inIreland
Last updated 11:18, 31 March 2024
