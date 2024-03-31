Fairyhouse punter has Easter weekend to remember after winning €330,000 from €20 each-way treble

A racing punter in Ireland won a whopping €331,452.80 (£283,586.63) from a €20 each-way treble at Fairyhouse on Saturday, with 50-1 shot Mousey Brown securing the monster payout.

The online Coral customer also correctly selected 9-1 chance Don Chalant and 33-1 Ardera Ru to land a 17,339-1 treble.

The punter's dream day began when Don Chalant, trained by Patrick Foley and ridden by Michael O'Sullivan, ran out an easy winner of the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle, with 5-2 favourite Butcher Hollow only third.

Having secured an early price of 33-1 about Ardera Ru in the Listed 2m5½f handicap chase, the punter then watched the Eoin Doyle-trained chance, racing from 4lb outside the handicap, win comfortably under Shane O'Callaghan at a starting price of 18-1.

Ardera Ru: claimed the second leg of the monster treble for one Fairyhouse punter Credit: Patrick McCann

Yet the biggest surprise was still to come as Mousey Brown, trained by Dermot McLoughlin, scrambled home late for jockey Conor Maxwell to chin the Willie Mullins-trained 6-4 hotpot Olympic Man in the Listed 3m novice handicap hurdle. Mousey Brown returned at 33-1 but the punter had secured 50-1 when striking his bet.

The winning treble

2.10 Fairyhouse : Don Chalant 9-1

3.20 Fairyhouse : Ardera Ru 33-1

4.30 Fairyhouse : Mousey Brown 50-1

Stake: €20 each way

Return: €331,452.80



Coral's David Stevens said: "This customer will have an Easter to remember after he somehow picked these three big-priced winners at Fairyhouse, turning €40 into more than €330,000 as a result.

"Never mind chocolate eggs, this jackpot is more of a golden egg."

The opening day of Fairyhouse's Easter festival was full of upsets with 2-7 shot Ferns Lock beaten in the 3m1f hunter chase and Effernock Fizz also causing a 33-1 shock in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The Placepot paid out €1,172.20 to a €1 stake with only 21.56 winning units, while the Jackpot was not won.

Racing at Fairyhouse continues on Sunday before the 21-runner BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase (5.00) takes the spotlight on Monday.

