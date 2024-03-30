The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday. . .

Jetara (2.35 Fairyhouse)

This six-year-old has plenty of experience over hurdles and she can avenge last year's defeat in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle. Trained by Jessica Harrington, she pulled up when having a rare off day in this 12 months ago but has blossomed this season. She was a wide-margin winner when shedding her maiden tag over course-and-distance and went on to impressive victories in Listed and Grade 3 company. She put up a fine performance last time in a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival when third, which was a career-best on official ratings, and had subsequent Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stellar Glory eight lengths behind. That is rock-solid form and her jockey Jack Kennedy has been in flying form lately.

Dee Capo (3.10 Fairyhouse)

The five-year-old has been progressive this campaign and looks ready to strike in Grade 2 company in this 2m4f contest. Trained by Gordon Elliott, he has won two of his three hurdles starts and shaped with great credit in his only defeat when beaten a neck in a Navan Grade 3 when hanging badly right proved costly. He rectified that with a routine win at Leopardstown this month over the very useful yardstick Ashdale Bob. He should appreciate going right-handed at this track and the trip can bring out more improvement.

Spillane's Tower (4.55 Fairyhouse)

The six-year-old has always been highly rated by trainer Jimmy Mangan and can land the Grade 1 WillowWarm Gold Cup. He was a ready winner of a Punchestown Grade 3 two starts ago when giving the reopposing Blood Destiny weight and a beating, but was no match for that rival when trying to give 7lb to him at Navan this month. However, that came over a sub-optimal trip of 2m and his jumping wasn't fluent so he did well to stick on for second. The step back up in trip should help his jumping, and crucially, he meets Blood Destiny off level weights this time. This looks to have been a long-term target too.

