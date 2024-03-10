Davy Russell: 'It's a completely different Cheltenham for me this year, it's all about the dancing'

Davy Russell will be a notable absentee from the Cheltenham Festival next week as the retired rider said his focus has switched to trying to win the hit TV show Dancing With The Stars.

The legendary former jockey is one of the five who remain in the hunt for the glitterball trophy, with the semi-finals on Sunday night. He is now only 7-2 with Ladbrokes to win the final on March 24.

The weeks leading up to the festival have been very different compared to the last few decades and he confirmed he has not taken part in a single Cheltenham preview night.

Russell, who rode 22 festival winners at Cheltenham during a stellar career, said: "It's been a completely different build-up to Cheltenham for me. I used to do as many preview nights as I could and I used to double up some nights. I remember once doing one on the radio at 7pm and then having another one at 8pm. It used to be mental. I haven't done any this year. My focus is on the dancing at the moment."

Romeo Coolio: Davy Russell's bet of the festival in the Champion Bumper Credit: Patrick McCann

The dancing is going spectacularly well for Russell, who is bidding to follow in the footsteps of Nina Carberry, who won the show in 2022.

Nobody wants to leave at the semi-final stage and Russell will be bidding to master the Viennese Waltz with his dance partner Kylee Vincent.

"I've surprised myself how well it's gone," he said. "I'm still in shock I've managed to get this far. It's not easy and I'm using parts of my body I've never used before. It's great fun and I'm really enjoying it.

"Kylee is a brilliant partner and she pushes me to the limit. She's a great woman. She reckons I'm nowhere near my full potential yet so I hope she's right. I wouldn't be so sure! She'd teach a frog how to dance so all the credit must go to her for how well it's gone.

"I won't be at Cheltenham this year as, even if I'm knocked out in the semi-final, we still have to do a dance on final night so I'll be practicing for that. Hopefully we can reach the final, though, as it would be great a great buzz to be part of it."

Dancing With The Stars is on RTE1 on Sunday night at 6.30pm and Russell will not only be performing the Viennese Waltz, but also a marathon dance where the longer you stay in, the more votes you get.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "Davy has made the switch from silks to sequence with ease, with his chances of going all the way increasing with every week."

As for Russell's nap of the festival, he fancies his old pal Gordon Elliott to win the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

He said: "I really like Romeo Coolio in the bumper. He impressed me a lot when he won his point-to-point and I'd say he's a fair horse."

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30 Cheltenham Wednesday)

Hills: 6 Jasmin De Vaux, Jalon D'Oudairies, 7 Romeo Coolio, Teeshan, 8 The Yellow Clay, You Oughta Know, 14 bar

Dancing With The Stars

Ladbrokes: 7-4 David Whelan, 2 Laura Fox, 7-2 Davy Russell, 4 Blu Hydrangea, 40 Jason Smyth

