'I'm a believer that dreams are free' - Jane Chapple-Hyam gearing up to take on jumps titans with first Cheltenham Festival runner

Group 1-winning Flat trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam is not investing in tweed prior to her first Cheltenham Festival runner next week but hopes she can beat the jumps titans at their own game.

Stavvy became her first jumps runner on his debut at Doncaster in January and subsequently her first winner, by nine lengths, at Southwell last month under Bryony Frost.

While he needs two horses to come out at the declaration stage to be guaranteed a run in Wednesday's Champion Bumper, his trainer believes he can outrun his 100-1 odds against a formidable fleet of Willie Mullins' horses.