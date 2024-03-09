Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'I'm a believer that dreams are free' - Jane Chapple-Hyam gearing up to take on jumps titans with first Cheltenham Festival runner

Jane Chapple-Hyam, pictured with her former stable star Saffron Beach, will take on the jumps trainers at Cheltenham
Jane Chapple-Hyam, pictured with her former stable star Saffron Beach, will take on the jumps trainers at CheltenhamCredit: Edward Whitaker

Group 1-winning Flat trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam is not investing in tweed prior to her first Cheltenham Festival runner next week but hopes she can beat the jumps titans at their own game. 

Stavvy became her first jumps runner on his debut at Doncaster in January and subsequently her first winner, by nine lengths, at Southwell last month under Bryony Frost. 

While he needs two horses to come out at the declaration stage to be guaranteed a run in Wednesday's Champion Bumper, his trainer believes he can outrun his 100-1 odds against a formidable fleet of Willie Mullins' horses. 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 9 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 15:02, 9 March 2024

