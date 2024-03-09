'I'm a believer that dreams are free' - Jane Chapple-Hyam gearing up to take on jumps titans with first Cheltenham Festival runner
Group 1-winning Flat trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam is not investing in tweed prior to her first Cheltenham Festival runner next week but hopes she can beat the jumps titans at their own game.
Stavvy became her first jumps runner on his debut at Doncaster in January and subsequently her first winner, by nine lengths, at Southwell last month under Bryony Frost.
While he needs two horses to come out at the declaration stage to be guaranteed a run in Wednesday's Champion Bumper, his trainer believes he can outrun his 100-1 odds against a formidable fleet of Willie Mullins' horses.
Published on 9 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 15:02, 9 March 2024
- 'A Fact To File win would cause a few scars' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Cheltenham Festival losers
- Cheltenham Festival day four confirmations revealed with Galopin Des Champs facing a maximum of 12 rivals in Gold Cup
- Cheltenham Festival going improves but soft ground remains likeliest starting point for opening day
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham ground drying out but showers set to play a part in determining Tuesday conditions
