Dan Skelton says he will have 'first full night of sleep in 2,049 days' after six-year George Gently case concludes with £6,000 fine

Dan Skelton said he was "relieved" after revealing on social media that the BHA's investigation into a formal complaint made against him by a group of owners had reached its conclusion.

A complaint was made against the trainer in relation to the private sale of George Gently to a syndicate of owners headed by retired insurance underwriting director Tony Holt in 2018.

The owners alleged that Skelton owned a secret one-third share in the horse and had received a payment of £42,033 – equivalent to one-third of the purchase price of £130,000 minus a bloodstock agent’s commission plus VAT – from David Futter, who was registered as the joint-owner of George Gently when he was second on his debut at Enghien, France in September 2016.

In a statement on X , Skelton wrote: “I'm relieved that the BHA proceedings against me have come to an end. This has been a very difficult six years and at times I’ve very much needed the support of those around me which was unreservedly given and for which I’m so thankful.

“I have been fined £6,000, and the BHA released this information to me on Thursday night. There is a date amendment to be made in the findings which is why it has not been released publicly. I simply didn’t want to drag this out any longer and the prospect of a first full night of sleep in 2,049 days is a happy thought.

“I made a couple of mistakes. The independent chair who scrutinised this case has made both reprimanding and mitigating comments about me and my actions that I accept. I felt it was best to bring this to a conclusion as swiftly as possible for all concerned so I have not challenged the points.

“The BHA has rightly investigated this matter, however, it has taken far too long and has had its many costs, both financial and personal. Now this matter is finally concluded, I look forward to getting on with the job I love.”

The outcome of the disciplinary proceedings has not yet been published by the BHA and a spokesman for the regulator said: "We're disappointed that Mr Skelton has taken this irregular step, to reveal the outcome of a Disciplinary Panel ruling prior to the official signing off of the decision by the Judicial Panel Chair.

“The BHA has a long-established process for the communication of Judicial Panel decisions. It is based on ensuring fairness for all parties while also providing the opportunity for proper scrutiny of written reasons for a decision by the media and racing public, including of the BHA.

“We anticipate the decision being signed off in the near future and we will comment further at the appropriate time.”

