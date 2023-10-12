Barry Connell rules Good Land out for the season after Grade 1-winning novice sustains tendon injury
Barry Connell's Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Good Land has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a tendon injury in his work.
A Wexford bumper winner, Good Land enjoyed an immensely promising debut season over hurdles. He impressed in a maiden contest at Leopardstown in December and built upon that when winning the Grade 1 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle under Michael O'Sullivan.
The seven-year-old performed with credit in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham when finishing fourth behind Impaire Et Passe, despite it later transpiring that his bloods were wrong in the aftermath of the race.
Good Land had been set to go over fences and was generally available at 14-1 for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but the Blue Bresil gelding has sustained a tendon injury and Connell is hopeful to have him back in action next season.
Connell said: "Good Land is out for the season. We did a bit of work with him and he unfortunately sustained a tendon injury, which means he will miss the season. He'll be back this year but I would say he's definitely out for this season."
Read these next:
Grand National field size reduced to 34 as Aintree unveils major changes to big race
The big changes: the long history of safety-related improvements to the Grand National
Henry de Bromhead 'really encouraged' as Minella Indo makes triumphant return at Punchestown
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- 'That's very unusual in a horse' - Aidan O'Brien has unbeaten ace City Of Troy primed for Dewhurst date
- 'It would have to be one of my best days in racing' - proud trainer watches his two sons ride in the same race
- HRI chief welcomes €3.2 million government boost to funding after much-anticipated Irish budget
- Bumper star A Dream To Share ruled out of hurdling debut at Punchestown
- 'Legislation is imminent so racing channels and bookmakers must adapt' - TD says Gambling Regulation Bill will move quickly
- 'That's very unusual in a horse' - Aidan O'Brien has unbeaten ace City Of Troy primed for Dewhurst date
- 'It would have to be one of my best days in racing' - proud trainer watches his two sons ride in the same race
- HRI chief welcomes €3.2 million government boost to funding after much-anticipated Irish budget
- Bumper star A Dream To Share ruled out of hurdling debut at Punchestown
- 'Legislation is imminent so racing channels and bookmakers must adapt' - TD says Gambling Regulation Bill will move quickly