Barry Connell rules Good Land out for the season after Grade 1-winning novice sustains tendon injury

Barry Connell's Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Good Land has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a tendon injury in his work.

A Wexford bumper winner, Good Land enjoyed an immensely promising debut season over hurdles. He impressed in a maiden contest at Leopardstown in December and built upon that when winning the Grade 1 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle under Michael O'Sullivan.

The seven-year-old performed with credit in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham when finishing fourth behind Impaire Et Passe, despite it later transpiring that his bloods were wrong in the aftermath of the race.

Good Land had been set to go over fences and was generally available at 14-1 for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but the Blue Bresil gelding has sustained a tendon injury and Connell is hopeful to have him back in action next season.

Connell said: "Good Land is out for the season. We did a bit of work with him and he unfortunately sustained a tendon injury, which means he will miss the season. He'll be back this year but I would say he's definitely out for this season."

