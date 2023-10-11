'That's why jockeys love racing' - Rachael Blackmore full of praise for Minella Indo after impressive Punchestown return
- 1st2Minella Indofav15/8
- 2nd6Hurricane Georgie11/1
- 3rd3Delta Work6/1
2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo bounced back to winning ways when making a perfect start to his campaign with a brave success in the Grade 3 Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase.
Not seen since pulling up behind Galopin Des Champs in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the ten-year-old was sent to the lead by Rachael Blackmore early on and was not for catching.
Outsider Hurricane Georgie was a fast-finishing second, with Delta Work a distant third. Multiple Grade 1 winner Conflated was a bitterly disappointing last of the five runners.
Blackmore told Racing TV: "That was enjoyable and it's why jockeys love racing, to get to steer him round there. He seemed to really enjoy it and jumped really well and it's great to see him do that.
"Everyone at home said he was in good nick and he showed it today."
The Henry de Bromhead-trained star was introduced at 50-1 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power to land next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Blackmore believes he can still be a force at the highest level.
She added: "It went completely wrong for him in the Gold Cup this year, but that can happen. He's a very good horse and it's great to start off his campaign like that."
Minella Indo, who was also runner-up in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup behind stablemate A Plus Tard, could next bid for a fourth Grade 1 victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal next month.
De Bromhead said: "It's brilliant when you see those old warhorses like him going out there and doing something like that. We've had so many great days over the years and it's lovely seeing him enjoying himself. We wanted to see where we were because the Gold Cup was so disappointing, but he was in fantastic form at home.
"We said we'd come here to see how we got on, and thankfully it went really well. He's getting older now, but it was important to see him enjoying it as much as he did. All our options are open at the moment and he'll come on plenty for the run."
Read this next:
Are you ready? The Big Jump Off, our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide, is coming soon
The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here.
- Leicester: 'She took a bit of pulling up' - Andrew Balding's Warda Jemila looks smart prospect after novice success
- Huntingdon: 'They're in great nick' - brilliant Twiston-Davies form rolls on as Mr Mackay puts himself in shop window
- Brighton: 'She gave him a super ride' - Tony Carroll salutes Molly Gunn as course specialist Temur Khan shines
- Punchestown: 'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign
- Windsor: 'I feel sorry for the owners and trainer' - Oisin Murphy back in flying form after aborted Canada trip
- Leicester: 'She took a bit of pulling up' - Andrew Balding's Warda Jemila looks smart prospect after novice success
- Huntingdon: 'They're in great nick' - brilliant Twiston-Davies form rolls on as Mr Mackay puts himself in shop window
- Brighton: 'She gave him a super ride' - Tony Carroll salutes Molly Gunn as course specialist Temur Khan shines
- Punchestown: 'I thought it was a nice performance' - classy Zanahiyr makes perfect start to his campaign
- Windsor: 'I feel sorry for the owners and trainer' - Oisin Murphy back in flying form after aborted Canada trip