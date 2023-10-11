'That's why jockeys love racing' - Rachael Blackmore full of praise for Minella Indo after impressive Punchestown return

2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo bounced back to winning ways when making a perfect start to his campaign with a brave success in the Grade 3 Irish Daily Star – Best For Racing Coverage Chase.

Not seen since pulling up behind Galopin Des Champs in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the ten-year-old was sent to the lead by Rachael Blackmore early on and was not for catching.

Outsider Hurricane Georgie was a fast-finishing second, with Delta Work a distant third. Multiple Grade 1 winner Conflated was a bitterly disappointing last of the five runners.

Blackmore told Racing TV: "That was enjoyable and it's why jockeys love racing, to get to steer him round there. He seemed to really enjoy it and jumped really well and it's great to see him do that.

Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead debrief with Minella Indo's owner Barry Maloney Credit: Patrick McCann

"Everyone at home said he was in good nick and he showed it today."

The Henry de Bromhead-trained star was introduced at 50-1 with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power to land next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Blackmore believes he can still be a force at the highest level.

She added: "It went completely wrong for him in the Gold Cup this year, but that can happen. He's a very good horse and it's great to start off his campaign like that."

Minella Indo, who was also runner-up in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup behind stablemate A Plus Tard, could next bid for a fourth Grade 1 victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal next month.

Connections celebrate with Minella Indo Credit: Patrick McCann

De Bromhead said: "It's brilliant when you see those old warhorses like him going out there and doing something like that. We've had so many great days over the years and it's lovely seeing him enjoying himself. We wanted to see where we were because the Gold Cup was so disappointing, but he was in fantastic form at home.

"We said we'd come here to see how we got on, and thankfully it went really well. He's getting older now, but it was important to see him enjoying it as much as he did. All our options are open at the moment and he'll come on plenty for the run."

Read this next:

Are you ready? The Big Jump Off, our unmissable 72-page jumps season guide, is coming soon

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

