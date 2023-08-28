Aidan O'Brien sets out autumn targets for 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy starting with the National Stakes

City Of Troy, favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas, could head to Newmarket and then the Breeders' Cup after he returns in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday week.

The son of Justify and Group 1-winning filly Together Forever created a powerful impression when landing the Group 2 Superlative Stakes by six and a half lengths at Newmarket last month.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said City Of Troy will run at the Irish Champions Festival, but he also has the Middle Park Stakes on September 30 in mind to prepare for a possible Breeders' Cup tilt.

He said: "When progeny of Justify go up to a mile they seem to grow another leg. They are very high cruisers. To go to America you need a good horse running at a high level of form. It’s not the beyond the bounds of possibilities that City Of Troy could go. We’ll see what happens in the National Stakes.

"If he was to go, there would be a chance he could come back to six furlongs in the Middle Park to sharpen him up for it. There’s a chance he could run on the dirt in America. John [Magnier] always had it in his head with Justify that they could mix it up between here and America."

Henry Longfellow, who landed the Group 2 Futurity Stakes at the Curragh this month and is also unbeaten in two runs, will head to Newmarket for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes on October 14, which O'Brien last won in 2020 with St Mark's Basilica.

"We had it in our heads that Henry Longfellow would go to the Dewhurst and City Of Troy to the National Stakes," said O'Brien. "I'm very happy with them."

Diego Velazquez: impressed on his Curragh debut and is a general 9-1 chance for next year's Derby Credit: Patrick McCann

Diego Velazquez overcame inexperience to record an impressive winning debut at the Curragh this month, sprinting clear by nearly five lengths.

He is already a general 9-1 chance for next year's Derby and will tackle a mile for the first time in the Group 2 Golden Fleece Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival, where he could be joined by Capulet.

O'Brien said: "Diego Velazquez is the main one for the Group 2 at Leopardstown. He has been a lot more impressive at home than in his race, so it will be interesting to see what happens when he does open up. Capulet could go there too. He’s a lovely, laid-back horse and kept pulling out the last day. It was a nice run first time out."

He also outlined his plans for fellow juveniles River Tiber, who finished third at Deauville this month, and Ylang Ylang.

O'Brien said: "River Tiber was lame for ten days before the Prix Morny. He came back sound, the muscle got a bit tired and I was afraid that might happen. That’s why Ryan [Moore] let him find himself for the first half of the race and he said he was flying home after that.

"It was a very big run and he will probably go for the Middle Park. Ryan said he will stay seven furlongs.

"Ylang Ylang goes to the Moyglare [Stud Stakes on September 10] – everything has gone well with her. We could have got another run into her and tightened her up, but we felt this was the best thing for her. The last day she probably wasn’t as impressive, but we think she’ll be better when she gets a lead."

