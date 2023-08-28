'His work has been brilliant' - dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin set for redemption mission at Leopardstown

Auguste Rodin's work has been "brilliant" in preparation for his return in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, according to Aidan O'Brien, who said the disappointing performance of his dual Derby winner at Ascot last month may prove a blessing.

The son of Deep Impact came home a tailed-off last of ten in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, but O'Brien said the fact he was beaten so early may have spared him a tough race as he prepares for the Leopardstown Group 1 on September 9.

Auguste Rodin has famously bounced back before, landing the Derby in spectacular fashion after a seasonal debut on soft ground in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket when he finished 12th of 14.

A Classic double was then secured when he led home a 1-2-3-4 for Ballydoyle in the Irish Derby at the Curragh, but he was no match for his elders when sent off the 9-4 favourite in one of the most competitive King Georges in recent memory.

O'Brien said: "It was a very tough race on soft ground in the King George. We don't know what happened to Auguste Rodin, but he was drawn very wide and trapped very wide. He came off the bridle a lot earlier than Ryan [Moore] would have thought.

"Ryan's first impulse was to protect the horse and he was very surprised by what happened. Before he had to ask him too much, he pulled him up.

"It was probably a blessing in disguise as he was probably going to have a very tough race no matter what happened. That was probably one of the toughest King Georges run in a long, long time and for a baby three-year-old it might be lucky that he didn’t get into a brawl."

O'Brien said he had been particularly pleased with Auguste Rodin's work since but warned he would be an unlikely participant at Leopardstown should the ground be testing.

He said: "He came home from Ascot well and has been fine since. If it came up soft, we wouldn’t run him. His work has been brilliant, we are very happy with everything he has been doing. He’s fresh and doing everything really good."

Aidan O'Brien: "He’s fresh and doing everything really good" Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien is also set to saddle last year's winner Luxembourg in the 1m2f contest. He said: "Luxembourg was caught at the front of the pace in the King George, so there might be better to come. We’ve been very happy with him since. The plan is for both to go to Leopardstown."

O'Brien said star stayer Kyprios had a chance of making his first appearance since last season's Prix du Cadran in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger on the second day of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh on September 10.

He said: "He worked at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago and he's in good shape. I didn’t think we would get him to where he is now, but he could run in the Irish St Leger.

"We wouldn’t run him in the Leger unless we were happy that he could run a good race. If that happens we could look at Arc weekend again. You could run in the Cadran or the Arc, but I would imagine the Arc would be too much too quick for him.

"The Arc was always in the back of our heads with him, but we don’t want to turn the screw too tight in case it set him back.

"Four months ago, you would have said he’ll never race again. He got an infection in his joint and it had to be washed out. Then the ligament down the outside shifted so the pastern joint became unstable. Everyone has done a wonderful job with him."

Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 Leopardstown, September 9)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Mostahdaf, 3 King Of Steel, 9-2 Al Riffa, Auguste Rodin, 8 Bay Bridge, 10 Onesto, Nashwa, 14 Luxembourg, 16 bar

