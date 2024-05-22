'She's very genuine and I think Epsom will suit' - can the legendary Dermot Weld win another Oaks 43 years after his first?
It's been 43 years since Blue Wind breezed to Oaks glory at Epsom to provide Dermot Weld with his first Classic success and now the trainer is on the hunt for another with Ezeliya, who has been backed into 4-1 second favourite with Ladbrokes.
Weld said it only feels like yesterday since Blue Wind was opening his Classic account and 23 more in Britain and Ireland have followed since.
The legendary trainer has a chance to add number 25 to that list over the next two weekends as Azada runs in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday before Ezeliya bids to follow in the footsteps of Blue Wind in 1981 by winning the Betfred Oaks on Friday week.
