Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'She's very genuine and I think Epsom will suit' - can the legendary Dermot Weld win another Oaks 43 years after his first?

Dermot Weld: spying better times on the horizon?
Dermot Weld: has two chances of Classic glory in the space of a week with Azada and EzeliyaCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It's been 43 years since Blue Wind breezed to Oaks glory at Epsom to provide Dermot Weld with his first Classic success and now the trainer is on the hunt for another with Ezeliya, who has been backed into 4-1 second favourite with Ladbrokes.

Weld said it only feels like yesterday since Blue Wind was opening his Classic account and 23 more in Britain and Ireland have followed since.

The legendary trainer has a chance to add number 25 to that list over the next two weekends as Azada runs in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday before Ezeliya bids to follow in the footsteps of Blue Wind in 1981 by winning the Betfred Oaks on Friday week.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

inIreland

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland