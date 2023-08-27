Charles Byrnes sends four to Downpatrick on Monday afternoon in a rare raid - get the lowdown on his runners

Charles Byrnes is always a man to follow when his horses come in for support and there has been notable momentum behind several of his runners today at Downpatrick, a track where he has had just six jumps runners in the last five seasons. Find out more about the four he sends to the course this afternoon . . .

Dubeyeracingcraic (2.05)

Smart Flat-bred filly is a half-sister to Group 1 winner Sonnyboyliston and decent Willie Mullins-trained dual-purpose type Lot Of Joy, but has made little impact in four runs so far, in three Flat races and a 2m Tramore maiden hurdle. She boasts a rating of 68 on the level so it is interesting connections are choosing to persist over this code, for all her 43-length third to Friends last time wasn't devoid of promise.

Reverend Hubert (3.15)

The bookies rate this seven-year-old his trainer's best chance of the four and it is easy to see why, as he has put in two commendable efforts since switching to hurdles, finishing second at Roscommon and third at Tramore. He has shaped well and stayed on strongly in both contests – the first was over 1m7½f and the second over this trip of 2m5½f – so a bold bid is clearly expected.

Grozni (4.20)

This three-time hurdle winner has been consistent in his first four efforts over fences and retains the cheekpieces he wore for the first time at Tramore recently. He looks ready to win when it all clicks with him. He is a versatile type as a bumper winner with experience in point-to-points and wins over 2m½f to 2m7½f, so this intermediate trip should suit him well. He does face some capable opponents however, with the Grade 2 winner Grand Roi lining up alongside him.

I Am Spider Man (4.55)

Has only had three runs for this yard (he fell at the fifth on the first and was pulled up in the second) and 11 overall so is an unexposed type. A good second in a 2m5f Tramore handicap hurdle last time should have put him spot on for this chasing debut. By popular sire Walk In The Park and related to the Champion Bumper winner Cousin Vinny, he retains potential off his rating of 94 in this sort of grade.

