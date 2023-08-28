Aidan O'Brien reveals where Paddington will be in action next after a small break

Paddington is set to be unleashed again at Ascot in October after Aidan O'Brien has given his workaholic star a short break.

A run of six straight wins, four in Group 1s, came to an end at York last week when the three-year-old finished third in the Juddmonte International behind Frankie Dettori and the front-running Mostahdaf.

Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21 is now the plan for Paddington, but the race he will be tackling is undecided, although he might be more naturally suited to the mile of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The son of Siyouni has switched between a mile and trips around a mile and a quarter in his last four outings, winning the St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes at the shorter distance and the Eclipse at 1m2f, before finishing third in the 1m2½f Juddmonte International.

"The plan is for Paddington to go to Ascot," said O'Brien. "The lads haven’t decided yet, but it will be either the Champion Stakes or the QEII. My guess at the moment would be the Queen Elizabeth II over a mile. He is probably a miler at heart."

Mostahdaf (centre): beat Nashwa (right) and Paddington (left) in the Juddmonte International at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paddington is a general 3-1 shot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while he is available at 12-1 for the Champion Stakes.

York represented Paddington's seventh start of the year after he kicked off his campaign in March when winning the Madrid Handicap at Naas off a mark of 97. He put up devastating performances in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes before showing a tremendous attitude to grind out success in the Eclipse and Sussex Stakes.

O'Brien believes the colt has had one of the most action-packed three-year-old campaigns of any Ballydoyle runner in recent times, but didn't rule out a trip to America as an option later in the season.

O'Brien saddled Order Of Australia to win the Breeders' Cup Mile in 2020, and Paddington is a best-priced 3-1 with Coral to repeat that feat at Santa Anita on November 4.

The trainer said: "I don’t think we have ever given a three-year-old such a hard campaign. He was a baby going into this year and he’s still a baby, but he has turned up every time. The last day was an absolute grueller and he has still come out of it well. America could be a possibility, all those options are open to him."

Read more . . .

'Maybe I pulled the elastic band too long' - Aidan O'Brien reflects on a race too far for Paddington

'Genius' Frankie Dettori hailed after masterful Mostahdaf ends Paddington's winning run in Juddmonte International

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.