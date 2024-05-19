'She looks like an Albany filly' - Fairy Godmother into 5-1 for Royal Ascot after taking last-to-first win

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Fairy Godmother hardened into 5-1 (from 10) with Paddy Power for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after coming from last to first to break her maiden tag in the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder was beaten by the reopposing Sparkling Sea in a maiden here last month, but Ryan Moore's mount was sent off the 6-5 favourite for the rematch despite the ease of that defeat.

It was not the first time this season that a Ballydoyle juvenile has turned the tables on another rival after an initial run and it surely will not be the last.

Moore dropped her in at the back of the field, allowed Sparkling Sea a hint of first run, but her improvement from her first to her second run became apparent very quickly as she quickened up well on the climb to the finish to score by a neck.

O'Brien was very happy with his filly's progression. He said: "We were surprised that she was beaten first day, but she was very green. Even though they went slow today, we made the decision that we were going to drop her in and teach her, and decide from there how we were going to ride her at Ascot. She got the trip well and did well to get through from where she was.

"She looks like an Albany filly that will get seven. Ryan said she's a filly that can continue towards the Moyglare, and that's what you like to hear."

The runner-up remains an 8-1 shot for the Albany, but trainer Ger Lyons ruled her out of going to Ascot. He remains bullish about her, though.

He said: "She was 70 per cent cooked today and when she matures she's going to be a lovely filly. Colin [Keane] thought he maybe went after the leader too quickly but she came back a bit quicker than he thought and it allowed Ryan to pick his pocket. That was a proper race and they are both Group 1 fillies."

It concluded an opening treble for O'Brien and Moore after Treasure Isle landed the juvenile race and Aesop's Fables won the Listed Sole Power Sprint.

Read these next:

'It looks like he could be very nice' - Harrington has Royal Ascot plans for unbeaten Birdman

Mountain Breeze 6-4 for Royal Ascot contest after bolting up on the Rowley Mile

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.