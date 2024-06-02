Racing Post logo
premium

'I'd like to think she got a push from above' - Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah recalls surreal feeling of first winner

Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah rode her first winner at Tramore on Friday
Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah rode her first winner at Tramore on FridayCredit: Caroline Norris

Hannah Smullen believes her legendary father Pat may have given her a little shove from above as she snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Tramore on Friday evening to celebrate her first winner.

The 21-year-old daughter of Pat and Frances Crowley was on board the Gordon Elliott-trained newcomer Fillusin in the concluding bumper for female riders and looked booked for second as the odds-on favourite Si Se Puede edged to the front under Jody Townend inside in the final furlong. The runner-up even traded at 1-10 on the Betfair Exchange.

However, Smullen was not to be denied as Fillusin stuck her neck out close home to score by half a length at odds of 6-1 and provide her young rider with her first success in the saddle.

