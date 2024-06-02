'I'd like to think she got a push from above' - Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah recalls surreal feeling of first winner

Hannah Smullen believes her legendary father Pat may have given her a little shove from above as she snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Tramore on Friday evening to celebrate her first winner.

The 21-year-old daughter of Pat and Frances Crowley was on board the Gordon Elliott-trained newcomer Fillusin in the concluding bumper for female riders and looked booked for second as the odds-on favourite Si Se Puede edged to the front under Jody Townend inside in the final furlong. The runner-up even traded at 1-10 on the Betfair Exchange.

However, Smullen was not to be denied as Fillusin stuck her neck out close home to score by half a length at odds of 6-1 and provide her young rider with her first success in the saddle.