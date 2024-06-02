'I'd like to think she got a push from above' - Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah recalls surreal feeling of first winner
Hannah Smullen believes her legendary father Pat may have given her a little shove from above as she snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Tramore on Friday evening to celebrate her first winner.
The 21-year-old daughter of Pat and Frances Crowley was on board the Gordon Elliott-trained newcomer Fillusin in the concluding bumper for female riders and looked booked for second as the odds-on favourite Si Se Puede edged to the front under Jody Townend inside in the final furlong. The runner-up even traded at 1-10 on the Betfair Exchange.
However, Smullen was not to be denied as Fillusin stuck her neck out close home to score by half a length at odds of 6-1 and provide her young rider with her first success in the saddle.
inIreland
- Tramore: 'This means everything' - joy as Pat Smullen's daughter Hannah partners her first winner
- Free entry to Gowran Park on Monday for first running of track's richest race
- 'Haatem has a massive future' - Richard Hannon says Irish Guineas second can join Rosallion on Group 1 roll of honour
- City Of Troy and Los Angeles to be joined by 50-1 outsider as Aidan O'Brien readies three-strong Derby team
- 'He's improving all the time' - Adrian Murray hopeful of big Derby run from 40-1 shot
