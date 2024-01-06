'He's loving it out in California' - Frankie Dettori hits the ground running in his new US chapter

Frankie Dettori is loving his new life in California, according to friend Richard Hills, and no more so than at Santa Anita on Friday when he rode a treble.

The 53-year-old won on Doncic, Ze'bul and Virat from his four mounts to make it six wins since his first rides over Christmas.

Dettori, who flew out of Britain on December 22 with his wife Catherine to begin the latest chapter of his colourful career, is currently third in the jockeys’ standings at the track with nearly $350,000 (£275,687/€319,952) in prize-money earnings.

Dettori showed his intention early when taking eight rides on a mammoth 11-race card on Boxing Day at the Los Angeles venue but, despite missing out on a winner that day, he went close when beaten just a nose on Big Pond in the La Brea Stakes, one of three Grade 1 features on the programme.

Since then, the former champion jockey has scored at the meetings on December 29, 31, January 1 and 5, including landing a claimer on For A Laugh for former British-based trainer Simon Callaghan.

Dettori had originally planned to retire at the end of 2023 but had a rethink in the autumn after his farewell tour around Europe was so successful.

Hills said: "I've spoken to Frankie a few times and he's loving it out in California. The weather is good and he's riding winners, and also his weight is where he wants it to be. He's getting plenty of support, so fair play to him. They like him out there."

Dettori has further mounts across Santa Anita's three-day meeting this weekend, with four on Saturday and five on Sunday, including two for Amo Racing in Great King and Crypto Man.

