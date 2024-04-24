'It's a brilliant opportunity' - Ben Curtis picks up lucrative first Kentucky Derby ride after flying start to US career

Jockey Ben Curtis will break new ground in his highly successful start to his US career when he rides in the Kentucky Derby for the first time next month.

Curtis was based in Britain for the last decade before relocating in November to ride at Fair Grounds racecourse in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the winter. He finished a fine fourth in the track's winter meet jockeys championship after partnering 43 winners.

Those victories did not go unnoticed and he will partner the Whit Beckman-trained Honor Marie in the Kentucky Derby, with the historic opening leg of the US Triple Crown taking place at Churchill Downs on May 4.

"It's a brilliant opportunity and I'm very excited for it," he told bloodhorse.com. "I didn't think that when I came over I'd be riding in the Kentucky Derby this soon. It was on my to-do list but it's definitely come around quicker than I thought.

"There was a long list of jockeys trying to get on him. It was nerve-wracking but when the decision was made it was a weight off my shoulders. It's the race every jockey wants to be riding in and the flagship race for America. I hope I can pay the connections back for their faith."

Curtis partnered the son of Honor Code to finish a length second in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds last month. While he is a best-priced 33-1 for the 'Run For The Roses' with bet365, he is hopeful his mount can run a big race, having won a Grade 2 at Churchill Downs last year.

The Royal Ascot-winning jockey is also relishing the occasion of the Kentucky Derby, despite never having ridden in it before.

He added: "Everyone keeps saying the Kentucky Derby is a new level, but I'm not worried about it being my first ride in the Derby. You have to treat it the same as any other race, which is giving the horse the best chance of winning.

"Honor Marie's flourishing and a length is easy enough to turn around. He looks a million dollars and Whit has him in fantastic shape. He's very laid back and professional, which a lot of the good ones are, but can turn it on when the gates open."

The 34-year-old announced last month he will continue his career in the US for the "foreseeable future" and will compete on the Mid-Atlantic circuit at the likes of Delaware, Monmouth and Laurel during the summer.

However, he hopes his breakthrough Kentucky Derby ride can propel his career in the country even higher.

"I was absolutely going back [to Britain] and had a lot of commitments, but sometimes you have to make a change to move forward," he said. "I'm really enjoying it here. The plan is to stay here, keep making a splash and get to the top.

"I was at a point where I wanted a new challenge and you have to make big decisions. It's definitely been the right one."

Before moving to the US, Curtis rode multiple Group winners, including Dandalla in the 2020 Albany Stakes and Sir Busker in the 2022 York Stakes. He also rode his 1,000th winner in Britain last September and achieved a career-high tally of 169 victories in 2020.

Frankie Dettori, who also relocated to the US from Britain last year, has also secured his Kentucky Derby ride on the Danny Gargan-trained Society Man.

It will be the first time in 24 years that Dettori will have ridden in the race, having finished sixth behind Fusaichi Pegasus on China Visit in 2000.

