'I’m trying to sell myself' - flying Frankie Dettori helps his hunt for Kentucky Derby ride with 26-1 upset in Grade 1

Frankie Dettori continued his exceptional start to the season in the US with a shock Grade 1 victory aboard Beaute Cachee in the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

The rider, who delayed retirement to have a full season riding in America, recorded six winners in a row at Santa Anita last weekend and continued to advertise his talents with the 26-1 upset, three weeks ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

The Chad Brown-trained mare was coming back off a four-month break but was able to make every yard to record a career-best and hold off the Charlie Appleby-trained challenger English Rose , ridden by William Buick, by a length and a half.

It was a first Grade 1 winner at Keeneland for the jockey, 53, who came frustratingly close in 2015 when second on Golden Horn in the Breeders' Cup Turf – losing by half a length to Found.

Dettori said: "Keeneland is a very important meet. I’ve had a couple of winners here in the past, but not as big as this one.

"We have three weeks until the Kentucky Derby and I’m trying to sell myself to Kentucky people for the meeting coming ahead.

"It’s a beautiful day, we have a full crowd, we got a good win for Chad and the team. It's fantastic.”

Godolphin's English Rose was sent off favourite having recorded a convincing Group 2 victory in the Balanchine at Meydan in February. This was just her fifth career start and first at the top level.

Buick said: “I followed the winner, and the pace was slow. She ran good.

"I think this experience will stand her in good stead. I thought I had a good spot, but Frankie was able to maintain the pace.

"I was very happy with my filly, and I think she’ll improve and learn from this experience.”

