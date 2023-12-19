Frankie Dettori finishes out of the frame in BBC Sports Personality of the Year as footballer Mary Earps wins

Frankie Dettori failed in his bid to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year after England football goalkeeper Mary Earps won the prestigious award on Tuesday night.

Dettori was shortlisted for the main award for the second time, having previously finished third in 1996 following his Magnificent Seven at Ascot. Racing's only winner of the award was Sir Anthony McCoy, who scooped it in 2010 following his Grand National victory aboard Don't Push It.

Despite his brilliant heroics this year, which included signing off his career in Britain with victory aboard King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes, Dettori was unable to land a blow and finished outside the first three places. Cricketer Stuart Broad was runner-up, while athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson took third-place.

Speaking before the results were announced on a video link, Dettori said: "I'm already a winner by getting into the last six. Racing, to me, is very important but there are more sports in Britain that appeal to a wider audience, so I already feel a winner to be nominated.

"Barring Stuart Broad, I think all the other contestants weren't even born when I started riding, so I've definitely felt like the old man of the group here!"

Dettori was nominated following a stunning farewell campaign in Britain, which included Classic victories in the 2,000 Guineas on Chaldean and the Oaks with Soul Sister. He also had top-level successes on Courage Mon Ami in the Ascot Gold Cup, Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International and Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup, in addition to a famous double on British Champions Day and three Group or Grade 1 wins in three different countries on Inspiral.

He is now set to continue his riding career in the US and recently appeared in reality TV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, in which he was the first to leave the jungle.

Fellow jockey Hollie Doyle finished third in Sports Personality of the Year in 2020 behind Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, while Rachael Blackmore was named World Sport Star a year later following her Grand National victory on Minella Times.

