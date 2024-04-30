Nightmare for Frankie Dettori as Kentucky Derby hope draws widest berth - and Netflix set to film him at Churchill Downs

Frankie Dettori will bid for a dream win in Saturday's Kentucky Derby aboard 25-1 chance Society Man but will have to be at his very best after drawing the widest berth at Churchill Downs.

He will come from stall 20 for just his second ride in the race. Only two horses have ever won from the that berth in the 149-year history of America's biggest race.

Dettori finished sixth aboard China Visit in 2000 and has been in fine form since delaying his retirement for a stint in the US. He produced a major Grade 1 upset when riding Beaute Cachee to win the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland a fortnight ago and warmed up for the Kentucky Derby with a Grade 3 winner at Santa Anita last weekend.

The legendary rider is also set be filmed as part of a reported Netflix series, with Society Man's trainer Danny Gargan excited to have Dettori aboard. His mount finished second at odds of 107-1 in the Wood Memorial Stakes, a key trial for the Kentucky Derby, at the start of April.

Gargan told Horse Racing Nation: "Frankie's made it known he wants to ride in the Derby and we're lucky enough to get him. It took a little while but he's one of the best of all time and he's probably ridden more 20-runner fields than anyone riding in this race.

"We're blessed to have him and it's going to be fun and good for horseracing that Frankie's here. There's going to be a lot of headlines and there's going to be a Netflix thing, they're coming to film him. There's a lot going on in Frankie's world, it's good for racing and for Churchill Downs to have a celebrity – in his country he's like a movie star. It'll be a lot of fun.

Frankie Dettori: has been in fine form in the US Credit: Benoit Photo

"I remember as a kid watching one of my first Derbys I backed a winner Spend A Buck [1985] and Angel [Cordero Jr] did the flying dismount and Frankie was with Angel as a kid and hopefully we get to see it on Derby day."

Society Man is one of two in the race for Gargan with 25-1 chance Dornoch also set to line up. Dettori's mount, a gelded son of Good Magic, is expected to outrun his odds.

"I've always been a little excited by him," Gargan added. "Last fall when he was breezing with Dornoch he was the only horse I had which could keep up with him. They were workmates going into the Remsen and I thought this horse could get lucky.

"Last December we gelded him and he started working like a serious horse and that's when I could see a change in him. I've been a little high on him since then.

"I won't tell Frankie how to ride, he'll watch the replays and plan it out as he's tactical. He can break, he can sit back or go mid-pack but he's not a speed horse. We'll let Frankie figure it out, he's the master of winning million races so he can work out his own route."

