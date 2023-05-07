'Gracias Venezuela!' - Javier Castellano finally gets Kentucky Derby triumph on Mage

Mage provided US Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano with his first win in the Kentucky Derby when running down Two Phil's to win North America's most prestigious contest at Churchill Downs on Saturday, in front of a crowd of 150,335.

The first leg of the Triple Crown had been dramatically impacted by the scratching of ante-post favourite Forte just hours before the race, following a veterinary inspection.

Venezuelan-born Castellano – also a four-time Eclipse Award winner as outstanding jockey in the US – got his Kentucky Derby breakthrough at the 16th attempt when guiding the Gustavo Delgado-trained Mage to a length success with a perfectly timed run from the rear of the field.

"I never give up, I always try hard and do the right thing," said Castellano. "It took me a little while to get here but I've finally got it. I'm very blessed.

"The little Mage did it really well today. He got a lot of dirt in his face and came from a long way back but I knew he'd win when turning for home. He's a little horse who's got a big heart."

It was also a first win in the 'Run for the Roses' for fellow Venezuelan-born trainer Delgado, whose colt had finished second to Forte in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on his previous start.

Castellano added: "I thought with the way he finished last time he had a lot of potential to win. I can't thank the trainer enough to give me the opportunity and trust me to ride the horse. Gracias Venezuela!"

Runner-up Two Phil's finished half a length ahead of favourite Angel Of Empire in third. Japanese-trained duo Derma Sotogake and Mandarin Hero were fifth and 12th in the 18-runner field.

Mage joins Regret (1915), Big Brown (2008) and Justify (2018) as the only Derby winners who had just three prior starts. Mage, Justify, and Apollo (1882) are the only horses to win the Derby without having raced at two.

The absence of any injuries or worse in the Derby came as a relief after two horses suffered fatal injuries earlier on the card. There have been seven known equine fatalities at Churchill Downs since April 27.

The next leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, takes place at Pimlico on May 20, and it concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Fleet sinks rivals at Belmont for Appleby

Charlie Appleby enjoyed more success in the US on Saturday when Ottoman Fleet landed the Grade 2 Fort Marcy Stakes at Belmont Park.

Successful in the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket last month, the favourite was a comfortable one-and-three-quarter length winner under Richard Mullen on his first start in the US.

Mullen said: "I had an exceptional horse. The main thing was to have something to aim at – he is one of those horses who tends to idle when he gets there – and he is in such great form.

“Kieren Fallon rides him in work and he gave me all the pointers about him. It was a pleasure when Charlie offered me the ride. You don’t turn things like this down and it’s a welcome winner."

Appleby could be set for more big-race glory at Belmont next weekend, with Warren Point expected to run in the Grade 1 Man o'War Stakes.

