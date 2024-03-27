Ben Curtis 'following his dreams' as he decides to stay in the US after a successful winter spell

Jockey Ben Curtis has decided to continue his career in the US for the "foreseeable future" following a successful winter in the country.

Curtis has been based in Britain for the past decade but flew out to Louisiana at the start of November to ride at Fair Grounds racecourse in New Orleans.

Having finished a highly respectable fourth in the Fair Grounds jockey championship with 43 winners, the 34-year-old has chosen to make his stay in the US more permanent rather than returning to Britain for the start of the turf season.

In a statement, Curtis said: "Life is too short to ignore your dreams and I have managed to put a big tick against one of mine, which was to ride a winner in America. After a fantastic winter at the Fair Grounds, the four months in New Orleans has given me 43 winners, fourth in the championship and in excess of $1.5 million in prize-money – more than I could ever have expected.

"I have always thrived on new challenges and adventures, and it is with this ideology that I have made the decision to follow my dreams and embrace the opportunity to continue my career in America for the foreseeable future."

Dandalla: provided Ben Curtis with a Royal Ascot winner in 2020 Credit: Grossick Racing

Curtis, who spent three years as a child sailing around the world with his family, was born in Nottingham but raised in Ireland and started his riding career as an apprentice for John Oxx. He was crowned Ireland’s champion apprentice in 2010 and moved to Britain in 2014 to further his career.

Winner of the 2019-20 all-weather jockeys' championship, Curtis rode his 1,000th winner in Britain last September and claimed a career-high tally of 169 wins in 2020.

At the end of 2022, the Thirsk-based rider missed the final months of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery and rehab and although he only returned in April, he still managed to reach 100 winners last year.

Curtis has enjoyed multiple victories at Group level, including with talented filly Dandalla at Royal Ascot and last year's York Stakes winner Sir Busker.

He added: "My time in the UK has been more than I could ever imagine – over 1,000 winners and competing for and against many of the world's leading jockeys and trainers.

"The support I received from my friends and the horse racing community at large will never be taken for granted, and from the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank everyone enough who helped me over the past 11 years, in particular my hard-working agent Simon Dodds who brought me over to the UK initially.

"With some exciting opportunities on the horizon, a very ambitious and talented US agent and the amazing support of my family, I couldn't be more excited about the future."

