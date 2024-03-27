'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday

Weekender tipster James Hill runs through his horses to follow for Good Friday's All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle . . .

1.53 Newcastle, Marathon Handicap, 2m½f

Odds: 14-1 generally

Three of the last six winners have been priced at 7-1 or bigger, and it is as big as 4-1 the field this time in what looks a really open race and Onesmoothoperator looks a big price at 14-1. Brian Ellison’s six-year-old ran a cracker in this event two years ago, when rated 2lb lower than he is currently.

What was impressive about that performance is that he was the lowest-rated of all the first six home, despite pretty much carrying the same weight, and a repeat performance in this handicap would mean he could go close off just 93.

It is not like the selection has lost his form judging by his figures, and the only thing that’s missing is a win over the distance. Stamina’s always been a bit of a question mark, but he warmed up nicely for finals day when second at Southwell earlier this month.

Onesmoothoperator 13:53 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

2.25 Newcastle, 3YO Handicap, 6f

Odds: 8-1 generally

Topweight Tarsus comes into this following a career-best victory at Dundalk last time, when he defeated the 100-rated Harry’s Bar (getting 10lb).

A 66-1 winner when getting off the mark in December, that is now two wins in four outings for Andrew Slattery’s gelding, and 8-1 underestimates his chance as he’s not short of toe.

Tarsus 14:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Slattery

3.00 Newcastle, Fillies' and Mares' Handicap, 7f

Odds: 8-1 generally

This race is interesting as little separates Nine Tenths, Shades Of Summer and Aramis Grey on form.

Nine Tenths is trained by the masterful William Haggas and is set to have the assistance of Jack Enright taking off 7lb.

You can certainly understand why she’s favourite, but on one line of form with Shades Of Summer, Aramis Grey has the beating of her, and I’m not sure Rae Guest’s mare should be as big as 8-1.

An eight-time winner on the all-weather, she was good enough to beat dual Group winner Vadream more than 12 months ago and has been a model of consistency since then. She looks a good each-way alternative with Danny Tudhope set to take the ride.

Aramis Grey 15:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Rae Guest

3.35 Newcastle, Sprint Handicap, 6f

Odds: 14-1 generally

Draw and pace are likely to be key in this. It’s a race Summerghand won in 2021, when it was run at Lingfield, and 14-1 looks too big about the old boy’s chances on this occasion.

Granted he doesn’t have the best of records at Newcastle, but he wasn’t beaten far when seventh in the conditions contest 12 months ago, and this bigger field will play more to his strengths.

He was only beaten half a length by Chipstead at Lingfield last time, his best effort since finishing fourth on Irish Champions Weekend back in September.

Prior to that he had dead-heated with Albasheer at York’s Ebor meeting and he’s now as much as 21lb better off with that rival here.

Summerghand 15:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

4.10 Newcastle, Easter Classic Handicap, 1m2f

Odds: 12-1 bet365

French-trained horses have a pretty decent record on finals day and the hat-trick-seeking Hooking tops the Racing Post Ratings.

Philippe Decouz’s eight-year-old was second to the 112-rated West Wind Blows in a Longchamp Group 3 over this trip last summer, suggesting a mark of 106 is perfectly fair. A winner of four Listed races, he could just be a cut above these.

Hooking 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: P Decouz

4.40 Newcastle, Mile Handicap

Odds: 9-1 bet365

In the concluding event, Dear My Friend heads the market to complete a four-timer for Charlie Johnston.

Kingdom Come is 4lb better off from their meeting at Lingfield this month, but a bigger danger at the prices could be Final Voyage for Johnny Murtagh.

Murtagh’s recent form is a concern but Final Voyage is 1lb better off with Kingdom Come from their meeting last time, when he had to come right round the whole field in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton, to only be beaten a head.

That was an eyecatching effort, especially given how weak he was in the market beforehand, and I’d snap up any odds above 8-1 you can get about this fellow.

Final Voyage 16:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: J P Murtagh

Read more like this:

'He looks a huge price at 16-1' - why this horse can win on Dubai World Cup night on Saturday

Who are the star names entered for days one and two of Fairyhouse's Easter meeting?

King Power Racing hoping long-term plan to target £1 million All-Weather finals day pays off with five runners at Newcastle

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.