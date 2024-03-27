'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
Weekender tipster James Hill runs through his horses to follow for Good Friday's All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle . . .
Onesmoothoperator
1.53 Newcastle, Marathon Handicap, 2m½f
Odds: 14-1 generally
Three of the last six winners have been priced at 7-1 or bigger, and it is as big as 4-1 the field this time in what looks a really open race and Onesmoothoperator looks a big price at 14-1. Brian Ellison’s six-year-old ran a cracker in this event two years ago, when rated 2lb lower than he is currently.
What was impressive about that performance is that he was the lowest-rated of all the first six home, despite pretty much carrying the same weight, and a repeat performance in this handicap would mean he could go close off just 93.
It is not like the selection has lost his form judging by his figures, and the only thing that’s missing is a win over the distance. Stamina’s always been a bit of a question mark, but he warmed up nicely for finals day when second at Southwell earlier this month.
Tarsus
2.25 Newcastle, 3YO Handicap, 6f
Odds: 8-1 generally
Topweight Tarsus comes into this following a career-best victory at Dundalk last time, when he defeated the 100-rated Harry’s Bar (getting 10lb).
A 66-1 winner when getting off the mark in December, that is now two wins in four outings for Andrew Slattery’s gelding, and 8-1 underestimates his chance as he’s not short of toe.
Aramis Grey
3.00 Newcastle, Fillies' and Mares' Handicap, 7f
Odds: 8-1 generally
This race is interesting as little separates Nine Tenths, Shades Of Summer and Aramis Grey on form.
Nine Tenths is trained by the masterful William Haggas and is set to have the assistance of Jack Enright taking off 7lb.
You can certainly understand why she’s favourite, but on one line of form with Shades Of Summer, Aramis Grey has the beating of her, and I’m not sure Rae Guest’s mare should be as big as 8-1.
An eight-time winner on the all-weather, she was good enough to beat dual Group winner Vadream more than 12 months ago and has been a model of consistency since then. She looks a good each-way alternative with Danny Tudhope set to take the ride.
Summerghand
3.35 Newcastle, Sprint Handicap, 6f
Odds: 14-1 generally
Draw and pace are likely to be key in this. It’s a race Summerghand won in 2021, when it was run at Lingfield, and 14-1 looks too big about the old boy’s chances on this occasion.
Granted he doesn’t have the best of records at Newcastle, but he wasn’t beaten far when seventh in the conditions contest 12 months ago, and this bigger field will play more to his strengths.
He was only beaten half a length by Chipstead at Lingfield last time, his best effort since finishing fourth on Irish Champions Weekend back in September.
Prior to that he had dead-heated with Albasheer at York’s Ebor meeting and he’s now as much as 21lb better off with that rival here.
Hooking
4.10 Newcastle, Easter Classic Handicap, 1m2f
Odds: 12-1 bet365
French-trained horses have a pretty decent record on finals day and the hat-trick-seeking Hooking tops the Racing Post Ratings.
Philippe Decouz’s eight-year-old was second to the 112-rated West Wind Blows in a Longchamp Group 3 over this trip last summer, suggesting a mark of 106 is perfectly fair. A winner of four Listed races, he could just be a cut above these.
Final Voyage
Odds: 9-1 bet365
In the concluding event, Dear My Friend heads the market to complete a four-timer for Charlie Johnston.
Kingdom Come is 4lb better off from their meeting at Lingfield this month, but a bigger danger at the prices could be Final Voyage for Johnny Murtagh.
Murtagh’s recent form is a concern but Final Voyage is 1lb better off with Kingdom Come from their meeting last time, when he had to come right round the whole field in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton, to only be beaten a head.
That was an eyecatching effort, especially given how weak he was in the market beforehand, and I’d snap up any odds above 8-1 you can get about this fellow.
Published on 27 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:28, 27 March 2024
