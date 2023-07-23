'He's matured and looks a stronger horse' - Marco Botti ready for Goodwood Cup with progressive Giavellotto

Marco Botti believes Giavellotto has grown up significantly this year and that the four-year-old heads to next Tuesday's Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup in excellent shape after deliberately being kept away from Ascot.

A promoted third in last year's St Leger after a troubled passage, Giavellotto has progressed into a force at staying trips this season, avenging his Doncaster defeat to Eldar Eldarov in the Yorkshire Cup in May.

Botti and owners Scuderia La Tesa resisted the temptation to step up to the two and a half miles of the Gold Cup, instead keeping the son of Mastercraftsman fresh for Goodwood.