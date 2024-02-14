'We'll go chase some dollars' - Group 1 winner Art Power set for lucrative comeback on Saudi Cup card

Art Power will spearhead a small but strong team for King Power Racing in Saudi Arabia next weekend as he and the powerful owners bid for more lucrative global big-race glory.

The popular Tim Easterby-trained star finally picked up a Group 1 triumph with a 40-1 shock in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October and is set to make his comeback in the Group 2 1351 Turf Sprint on the Saudi Cup undercard.

Art Power could be joined by fellow British-trained runners Anaaf and Jumby in the $2 million contest on Saturday week alongside Maltilda Picotte, who is trained by Kieran Cotter in Ireland. Last year's winner Bathrat Leon is also among the likely runners for Japan.

Alastair Donald, spokesperson for owners King Power Racing, said: "The hope is to go out with Art Power. Another of ours, Happy Power, went close in it a couple of years ago, but this lad is better. He could go well and is not getting any younger so we'll go chase some dollars and have fun with him.

"We were thrilled he got his big triumph last year as he really deserved it. Some people had said before he didn't run well in Group 1s, but he wasn't beaten far in a good few of them and luck wasn't on his side too. Some forget he's a Royal Ascot winner too, he's been a real star for us."

David Allan has partnered Art Power in 14 of his 31 career starts, including when picking up his own breakthrough Group 1 on British Champions Day, and is set to retain the ride.

Donald added: "David gave Art Power such a good ride and he gets on well with him so he should be on board again. It's always great to be able to travel out to prestigious contests with grand horses like him."

King Power will also be represented in Riyadh by The Foxes in the Neom Turf Cup. Last year's Dante winner was last seen finishing third in the Winter Derby Trial at Southwell last month.

The Foxes: last year's Dante Stakes winner set to run in the Neom Turf Cup Credit: Mark Cranham

Donald said: "The Foxes ran a very nice race in his warm-up run for fitness and he'll only step up from that. It probably stretched him too far that day and the trip of this race will be far more to his liking. It's the perfect race for him and we know he travels well too.

"It looks like Luxembourg will run in this instead of the Saudi Cup and he's the one to beat, but apart from him it's an open race. He should've won his Grade 1 in America, but he was very unlucky with the draw. He's always been the type of horse to be an international traveller and conditions should suit."

