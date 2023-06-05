What's on this week: Royal Ascot comes into focus with latest scratchings before busy ITV weekend

Monday

The high-class Easy Game is in action at Listowel, taking on a quality field in the John J. Galvin Chase (4.20 ). He is seeking a fourth successive victory and sets the standard in a warm contest against last-time-out winners Jeremys Flame and Dancing On My Own.

In Britain, Roger Varian sends an interesting runner to Thirsk in the unbeaten Tyndrum Gold (3.00). He heads to Yorkshire having won impressively at Kempton twice and another good performance could point him towards bigger targets.

Elsewhere, afternoon racing comes from Gowran Park and Ayr, while Wolverhampton and Windsor make up the evening action.

Tuesday

Likely fields for the Royal Ascot handicaps and some of the summer highlights become clearer at the latest acceptance stage. The Royal Hunt Cup and Wokingham will see their numbers trimmed, while further ahead in the calendar the entries for the Northumberland Plate and Coral-Eclipse will be whittled down.

The Coral-Eclipse picture will become clearer on Tuesday Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

On the track, Brian Hughes and Harry Cobden go head-to-head at Southwell over jumps and Flat meetings are held at Leicester, Lingfield and Wetherby.

Wednesday

The Curragh is the place to turn your attention to for spotting a nice prospect. The opening 7f maiden (5.00 ) has been won by likes of Verbal Dexterity, Lope Y Fernandez and Point Lonsdale and the contest could throw up another star with the well-bred Navy Seal, Huxley, Dublin and The Liffey among the entries.

In Britain, good Flat racing comes from Newbury, Nottingham, Ripon and Kempton and the jumps action is from Newton Abbot. In Wednesday's Racing Post, Tom Segal provides Pricewise's pick for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Thursday

Ireland again offers the pick of the day's racing, including two Listed contests at Leopardstown. Up And Under chased Sprewell home in the Derby Trial last time out and is the highest rated in the entries for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Glencairn Stakes (6.30) and King George V Cup (7.30 ).

British action comes from Ffos Las, Hamilton, Uttoxeter and Chelmsford, while Yarmouth's card features a good two-year-old maiden (6.10), which was won by subsequent Royal Ascot winner The Lir Jet a few years ago.

Friday

The Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen is one of the early season highlights over jumps and clues for that race could come in a competitive-looking 2m4½f handicap hurdle (2.50) at the Lincolnshire track. Nicky Henderson is sure to have a strong hand with Park Hill Dancer, Ile De Jersey, King Alexander and Kincardine among those entered, while Milton Harris has already secured the services of Harry Cobden for Cabrakan.

There are also Flat cards at Thirsk, Brighton, Bath, Goodwood and Haydock. In Ireland, racing comes from Clonmel and Fairyhouse.

Saturday

ITV4 coverage comes from Haydock and Beverley. Haydock stages two Group 3 races with the John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35), which was won by Pogo last season, preceded by the Lester Piggott Stakes (3.00). Other highlights on the card include the clash of the sprinters in the Achilles Stakes (1.50).

Beverley: hosts two top juvenile contests on Saturday Credit: Hannah Ali

Two-year-olds get the spotlight at Beverley with the Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05) and the Two Year Old Trophy (3.15), both over five furlongs. It is often a good chance for juveniles to enhance their Royal Ascot claims.

Bangor and Catterick also race in the afternoon, with Chepstow and Lingfield making up the evening action. It is also the final leg of the Triple Crown, with the Belmont Stakes held in New York on Saturday night.

Sunday

The Sky Bet Sunday Series heads to Beverley for a competitive seven-race twilight card. The 5f handicap (5.15) for three-year-olds could be a race to focus on as a potential trial for the £100,000 Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot. Other contests on the card include a 7½f maiden fillies' stakes (4.15) and a stayers' handicap (4.45).

There is Listed action at Goodwood, including the William Hill Tapster Stakes (4.25) which was used as a stepping stone to Group 1 glory for both Trueshan and Hukum.

