1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj retired to join Godolphin's breeding operation

Last year’s 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj , who provided trainer Saeed bin Suroor with his 13th win in a British Classic when successful at Newmarket last May, has been retired to join Godolphin’s breeding operation at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket.

The four-year-old was last seen when finishing a disappointing last of nine on her reappearance in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta at Meydan last month, following which the decision was taken for the daughter of Exceed And Excel to bow out after a glittering career at the highest level.

A Group 2 winner as a juvenile, Mawj started as she meant to go on as a three-year-old when winning twice at the Dubai Carnival last year, including an impressive eight-and-a-half-length triumph in the Jumeriah Guineas over a mile.

Mawj then stayed at Bin Suroor’s base at Al Quoz until just a week before the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, where beat subsequent dual Group 1 winner Tahiyra by half a length under her regular partner Oisin Murphy.

Mawj with trainer Saeed bin Suroor Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A setback kept her off the track last summer, but Mawj was back to her brilliant best at Keeneland in October when doubling her Group 1 tally in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes to notch up a 500th Group win for Bin Suroor. She then found only Godolphin counterpart Master Of The Seas too good in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita, beaten by just a nose.

Bin Suroor said: "Mawj is a very special filly, who showed her brilliance throughout her racing career. It was a fantastic day when she won the 1,000 Guineas and I was especially pleased that it was her who provided me with my 500th Group victory out at Keeneland.

“She proved herself against the best horses across the world, winning in Dubai, the UK and the United States as well as finishing second in a Breeders’ Cup Mile. Everyone at Al Quoz and Godolphin Stables is going to miss her, but we look forward to the next stage of her life as a broodmare.”

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.