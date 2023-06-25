'I realised again how strong he is' - World's best racehorse Equinox delivers another stunning win in Takarazuka Kinen

Equinox, the world's top-rated horse, made a triumphant comeback with a thrilling fast-finishing success in the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin on Sunday.

Sent off the red-hot 30-100 favourite, the Japanese star was making his first start since thrashing the field in the Dubai Sheema Classic in late March – a race which established him as the best in the world according to the Longines World Best Racehorse standings.

Settled towards the rear of the field by regular rider Christophe Lemaire, the striking colt took closer order swinging out of the back straight but had to pass most of his 16 rivals on the wide outside turning for home.

However, the son of Kitasan Black cruised into the lead just over a furlong from home and, despite the winning margin being only a neck from outsider Through Seven Seas, Lemaire did not have to ask Equinox any serious questions. The nearest rival in the betting to Equinox, 15-2 shot Justin Palace, finished and length and a quarter back in third.

"We were unable get a good position toward the front due to the fast pace at the beginning, but the horse was relaxed in the rear and I wasn’t worried at all," said Lemaire. "As the inner track condition wasn't so good, I made bid from the outside early and turned wide to the straight, where he stretched really well.

"The Takarazuka Kinen is a difficult race to win even for champion horses, so I’m very happy that I was able to win the race with the number one horse in the World’s Best Racehorse Rankings. I realised again how strong he is. I hope to win more big races with him in the autumn."

It was a fourth top-level victory in succession for the Tetsuya Kimura-trained Equinox, having landed the Tenno Sho and Arima Kinen last year before his Sheema Classic success, after which he was given an official rating of 129.

Runners for the Takarazuka Kinen are decided by a public vote, which the four-year-old was an overwhelming favourite for.

The race has a 'win and you're in' invitation to the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley later this year, with Lys Gracieux the last horse to complete the double in 2019. It also ensures qualification for the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November.

