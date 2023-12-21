Aidan O'Brien hails historic partnership between Japanese, British and Irish racing authorities

Racing fans may never have got to see the world's best Equinox race on European soil, but the chances of future Japanese stars taking up the challenge in our best races – as well as more British and Irish participation in Japan – has been given a timely boost.

The Japan Racing Association (JRA) has formed a joint cooperation committee with the BHA and Horse Racing Ireland – along with representation from Racecourse Media Group and leading tracks, Ascot, Goodwood, York and Leopardstown – with the goal of developing initiatives and working practices for the benefit of the sport.

Coolmore have enjoyed significant success in racing champions sired by Japanese star Deep Impact, including Saxon Warrior and this year's Derby hero Auguste Rodin.

"When it comes to passion for, and knowledge of, horseracing, it is tough to rival the Japanese, from the fans to the racing operations and bloodstock businesses," said O'Brien. "Their increased international participation and success has only fuelled more interest and investment.

"This initiative is an excellent idea in strengthening the ties between the Japanese and Irish and British industries."

Masayoshi Yoshida, chief executive of the JRA, said: "I'm delighted that the horseracing organisations in Britain and Ireland – with their history, tradition, quality and innovation – have now united to form the joint cooperation committee with the Japan Racing Association.

Winner of the Derby, the Irish Champion and Breeders' Cup Turf, Auguste Rodin is from the final crop of Japanese super-sire Deep Impact Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It is an important and significant step for the JRA and Japanese horseracing. We will be working together more strongly than ever before to achieve further development in all areas. I look forward to working hand in hand to create the future of horseracing together."

The committee will be led by BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith and, in addition to encouraging connections to run more of their top horses in each other's jurisdictions, it will work on issues surrounding regulation and promotion of the sport to fans and the betting public.

Saumarez Smith said: "The creation of this committee is the next step in our relationship, as we further pool our knowledge and insight, and combine our considerable marketing and media assets.

"This can only lead to increased participation in each other’s racing, resulting in deeper fan engagement with increased and new revenues."

Outside of the traditional challenge for the Arc, Japanese runners in leading European races have gradually increased in recent years thanks to proactive recruitment from the leading tracks.

In 2022 Dubai Sheema Classic hero Shahryar was one of two Japanese-trained runners at Royal Ascot, while trainer Yoshito Yahagi was represented by Bathrat Leon in the Sussex Stakes and King Hermes in the July Cup.

The most recent Japanese-trained Group 1 winner in Britain or Ireland was the Mitsuru Hashida-trained Deirdre, who landed the 2019 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood before filling fourth and third in the Irish and British versions of the Champion Stakes.

European challengers for the Japan Cup in the last two seasons have come exclusively from France and Germany, but last year Jessica Harrington became the first foreign trainer in 12 years to send a runner to the Queen Elizabeth II Cup with her Magical Lagoon.

