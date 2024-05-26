Justin Milano denied second leg of Japanese Triple Crown as longshot Danon Decile claims Classic under 56-year-old rider

Outsider Danon Decile denied Justin Milano the second leg of the Japanese Triple Crown when he claimed an unexpected success in the Group 1 Tokyo Yushun under 56-year-old jockey Norihiro Yokoyama.

The son of Epiphaneia pulled clear in the final furlong to win the Japanese Derby by two lengths over last month's Satsuki Sho winner, who lost his unbeaten record on his first try over a mile and a half.

Trained by Shogo Yasuda, Danon Decile notched his third win from five starts and reversed his fortunes from his last attempt at the top level, having been taken out of the Japanese 2,000 Guineas at the starting gate due to lameness.

While Justin Milano went on to victory that day, it was Danon Decile who got the last laugh as he stormed up the rail on Sunday for a breakthrough Group 1 success.

The winning jockey said: "I guessed the pace would be middle or slow before the race, so I thought if he could start well I will make him go to front, but Ecoro Walz went to the front, so we could be inside.

"I'm happy that I won the Derby, but I feel like my decision in the Satsuki Sho [excluding the race] was not wrong. I'm grateful that the stable staff took care of him well and I'm happy to hear if you take good care of him, he will respond to your needs."

Norihiro Yokoyama celebrates after winning the Tokyo Yushun Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

It was a third Tokyo Yushun success for Yokoyama, who became the oldest winning jockey of the race.

"I don't think about it very much," he said of the achievement. "I heard that all of trainer Shogo Yasuda's family members are coming, and I'm relieved to be able to show them his best side as a trainer."

Third-placed Shin Emperor is the brother to Arc winner Sottsass and trainer Yoshito Yahagi hopes his runner can also make an impression at Longchamp in October.

Shin Emperor's next appearance could be the Irish Champion Stakes before the Arc, and Yahagi said: "Though I would like to discuss with the owner Mr Susumu Fujita after that, I'm planning to run him in the Arc. I'm sure he will run a good race there and Ryusei Sakai will ride him of course."

