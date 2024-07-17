Racing Post logo
'He's different as he's suited to European tracks' - big Japanese hope set for runs in Irish Champion and Arc

Shin Emperor: set to run for Japan in the Irish Champion Stakes
Shin Emperor: set to run for Japan in the Irish Champion Stakes

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes is to have Japanese representation this year with top three-year-old Shin Emperor set to appear at Leopardstown in September before the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

A European campaign has been plotted by trainer Yoshito Yahagi after the French-bred colt finished third in the Japanese Derby in May. Rising star Ryusei Sakai, who rode him at Tokyo as well as to a fifth-place finish in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas, will also be travelling to take the ride. 

Shin Emperor is set to carry the hopes of the nation when attempting to end a 55-year wait for a Japanese victory in the Arc, in which the likes of Orfevre and Deep Impact have gone tantalisingly close. Yet, as a full-brother to the 2020 Arc winner Sottsass, Shin Emperor is expected to flourish overseas.

