Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Hong Kong
premium

Jason Hart hoping Highfield Princess can help him end his best year yet with a bang in Hong Kong

Highfield Princess: back to her best at Glorious Goodwood and looks set for a bold repeat Nunthorpe bid
Jason Hart: seeks to end his best year with success in Hong KongCredit: Edward Whitaker

Jason Hart's best year could end on a dazzling high this week when he bids for international glory in Hong Kong with Highfield Princess.

The four-time Group 1 winner will attempt to become the first British-trained winner of the £2.6 million Longines Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday and Hart hopes the popular mare can provide him one final hurrah at the end of a standout year.

He said: "This is the first year I've broken £2m in prize-money, which wasn't really an aim at all, but it's a brilliant achievement to reach.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 5 December 2023inHong Kong

Last updated 11:00, 5 December 2023

icon
more inHong Kong
more inHong Kong