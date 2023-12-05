Jason Hart hoping Highfield Princess can help him end his best year yet with a bang in Hong Kong

Jason Hart's best year could end on a dazzling high this week when he bids for international glory in Hong Kong with Highfield Princess .

The four-time Group 1 winner will attempt to become the first British-trained winner of the £2.6 million Longines Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday and Hart hopes the popular mare can provide him one final hurrah at the end of a standout year.

He said: "This is the first year I've broken £2m in prize-money, which wasn't really an aim at all, but it's a brilliant achievement to reach.