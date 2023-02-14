Gold Cup winner Subjectivist to make remarkable return at Saudi Cup meeting

, who was last seen strolling to a five-length win in the Gold Cup in 2021, is set for a remarkable return to the track at this month's Saudi Cup meeting.

The son of Teofilo beat Princess Zoe, Spanish Mission and Stradivarius at Royal Ascot two years ago but has since undergone a lengthy period of rehabilitation after sustaining a serious leg injury.

He will reappear under his former trainer Mark Johnston's son's name, with Charlie Johnston excited to take the wraps off the star stayer in the 1m7f Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on February 25.

"It's been an 18-month rehab journey, so to have come this far is great and we're all very much looking forward to having him on the track again," he said.

"It's a bit of an unknown in the sense we aren't entirely sure what we have back, and it will be asking a lot to have the same horse that we had 20 months ago. I sincerely hope we do, but we won't find that out until he runs in Saudi."

Charlie Johnston: "Two years ago I didn’t think there was a stayer in the world that could beat him" Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Subjectivist previously excelled in the Middle East when winning the Dubai Gold Cup en route to his Ascot victory, and recently pleased connections in a racecourse gallop at Newcastle.

The six-year-old could face last year's Ebor hero Trawlerman, Prix Chaudenay scorer Al Qareem and recent Meydan handicap winner Enemy in the contest won by Japan's Stay Foolish last year.

Johnston is optimistic of Subjectivist's chances, but mindful of the enormous task ahead given the extent of his injury and the 618-day layoff he will be returning from.

He said: "With the greatest respect to what else is in the race, this horse, at his best, is in a completely different stratosphere to them. The form he showed in any of his last three starts would win this race very comfortably.

"To bring a horse of this level, with that injury, back after this time away would be a pretty monumental task. Two years ago I didn't think there was a stayer in the world that could beat him. It was purely a case of picking which races we wanted to win.

"Those horses come along every 15 or 20 years, so to have nearly lost him was a huge blow, but if we can get him back to anywhere near his imperious best, it would be a huge thrill for us all."

