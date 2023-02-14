Three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy set for race-riding comeback on Thursday following ban

Three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy will have his first ride in Britain following his 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Murphy returns aboard the Mick Appleby-trained Jupiter Express in a Class 5 handicap, his only ride on the seven-race card. His mount will be among the favourites for the sprint, having finished a close second in a similar race at Wolverhampton a month ago.

The BHA announced last week that Murphy's riding licence had been approved, but he will have regular testing for drugs and alcohol. The jockey, who has not ridden since November 2021, was banned last February for failing two breathalyser tests and breaching Covid rules on the racecourse. The conditions of his return will be reviewed in a year's time.

Murphy has ridden 16 winners for Appleby from 70 rides and the trainer said he will give him as much support as he can this season.

"It's great that we're able to give him his first ride back," he said. "Obviously he's done what he's done but hopefully he's learnt his lesson now. He's still a very good jockey and I'll be supporting him as much as I can.

"He's had plenty of winners for us in the past, he's one of the top jockeys. He's learnt from his mistakes now and I'm sure he'll be back riding winners."

On the chances of Jupiter Express, Appleby added: "He ran well at Wolverhampton last time and we hope he's a horse on an upward curve now. Hopefully he's got a great chance of giving him a first winner back."

Following his Chelmsford comeback, Murphy will head to Qatar to ride at the Amir Sword Festival on Friday. He is to team up with trainer Hugo Palmer to partner Flaming Rib in the Dukhan Sprint worth US$400,000 (£328,000).

Murphy has ridden just shy of 1,200 winners in Britain and recorded his best season in 2019 with 220 winners.

William Buick won the jockeys' championship in the full season Murphy was suspended and is 1-2 with Coral to defend the title. Murphy is 15-8 second favourite.

2023 Flat jockeys' championship

Coral: 1-2 William Buick, 15-8 Oisin Murphy, 16 Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle, 25 David Probert, 33 James Doyle, 40 Paul Mulrennan

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.