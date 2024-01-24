'She made our name' - Blue Rose Cen moved from Christopher Head but trainer excited for Big Rock's 2024

Blue Rose Cen, a dual Classic-winning flagbearer last year for owners Yeguada Centurion and trainer Christopher Head, has moved across Chantilly to the yard of Maurizio Guarnieri.

Head will continue to train the world's best miler, QEII winner Big Rock, at the head of a 22-strong team for Yeguada, while Italian-born Guarnieri has taken delivery of 11 horses.

Explaining the move, Guarnieri said he had been contacted by racing managers for Yeguada principal, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, who was searching for a second trainer in Chantilly.

"It's a dream for me to train a filly like her and I've never had horses of the quality they have sent me," said Guarnieri, who trained in La Teste in the west of France from 2017 and relocated to Chantilly last year.

Trainer Maurizio Guarnieri will guide the career of Blue Rose Cen at four Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"The two racing managers made the initial approach and then the owner called me. He told me he had decided against selling any of their yearlings last autumn and, with everything going into training, he felt the need for a second trainer in Chantilly, and that he had chosen me.

"It's incredible to have the filly arrive in my yard. Her previous trainer has had her at the very top, winning four Group 1s. I hope to be able to contribute to the filly continuing to have a very good career at four."

Originally from Sienna, Guarnieri enjoyed early success with two-year-olds on his arrival in France, landing the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte in 2020 with Plainchant and the Prix du Calvados two years later with Wed.

The highlight of his first season in Chantilly came when Asymmetric won on debut for the stable in the Prix du Cercle, Alan King's former Richmond Stakes winner having been sent to Guarnieri after a spell with Wesley Ward in the United States.

Christopher Head after Blue Rose Cen's victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac Credit: Edward Whitaker

Blue Rose Cen gave Head a first Group 1 victory when streaking away with the 2022 Prix Marcel Boussac and went on to complete a famous hat-trick of top-level successes when taking last year's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane, a feat only achieved by Allez France, Divine Proportions and Zarkava.

After a luckless run in the Nassau and then failing to stay on her first start over a mile and a half in the Prix Vermeille, Blue Rose Cen roared back to form when claiming her fourth Group 1 in the Prix de l'Opera.

"We had two great years together and we'll always have wonderful memories," said Head. "I'll follow her future career with great pleasure because she's a wonderful filly. She's been the filly who made our name and I wouldn't be where I am now without her. I owe everything to her and to the confidence her owner has shown in me."

Head remains in charge of 22 horses for Yeguada Centurion, comprising Big Rock as well as eleven two-year-olds and ten unraced three-year-olds.

Big Rock was named the world's best miler off the back of his QEII Stakes success and stays in training for 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I'm very optimistic about the season and I can't wait to see them at the races," said Head, who was delighted to see Big Rock named champion miler by international handicappers at the Longines World's Best Racehorse lunch in London on Tuesday

"It will be very interesting to see Big Rock come back this year. He really deserved that accolade because he was courageous all through last season. What a horse and what a stallion in the making he is. I hope we can keep his name up in lights."

Read these next:

The official verdict is in - which courses in Britain offer the best raceday experience?

Christophe Lemaire left to ponder Equinox's greatness after Japanese superstar wins World's Best Racehorse award

‘Nice horses don’t come cheap’ - colts by Walk In The Park and Vadamos top stormy Doncaster January Sale

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.