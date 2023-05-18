Klassical Dream, Flooring Porter and Hewick feature in stellar French Champion Hurdle field

No fewer than seven of the 15 declared runners for Saturday's Grande Course de Haies are trained in Ireland, with Willie Mullins sending four challengers as he goes in search of a sixth win in the race.

Runners-up in this race to Hermes Baie 12 months ago, and Paul Townend will attempt to complete the Punchestown/Auteuil double, while the horse that chased him home in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, also takes his chance. The Closutton team is completed by and .

Danny Mullins was a huge part of his uncle's success last season but here retains his partnership with , who makes a first visit to Paris and will be bidding to build on finishing efforts of fourth at Cheltenham and third at Aintree.

With Jordan Gainford on the sidelines, Rachael Blackmore will be aboard , just as she was in the Oaksey Chase at Sandown last month, while Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler continue the unique campaign of .

At the start of February he was running in a Leopardstown bumper, since then the six-year-old has run in two novice hurdles and two novice chases, the most recent of which resulted in a Grade 1 success at the Punchestown Festival.

Sophie Leech sends back to Auteuil after capturing a valuable handicap there three weeks ago, while Chantilly-based Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm saddle trial winner , who runs in the colours of Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The main chances of keeping the prize at home rest with , whose trainer Francois Nicolle has been battling a virus in the yard throughout the spring, and three-time Grade 1 winner .

will attempt to become just the third horse to win both the Grand National and the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on Sunday, and heads 18 runners declared for the €900,000 French version of the Gold Cup.

The 2022 Aintree hero, who was fourth in his defence last month, would join Jerry M and Troytown - whose exploits both date from just either side of the first world war - as winners of these two iconic chases. Sean Bowen will be having his first ride in France.

Among the Willie Mullins runners, Paul Townend has opted for , who was third in the race 12 months ago when staying on under Danny Mullins, who this time round will be aboard stablemate .

Jack Quinlan will be back aboard the Nick Littmoden-trained , the pair having landed France's biggest staying handicap chase, the Prix du President de la Republique.

Successful back in 2019 under Davy Russell, is the only former Grand Steeple winner in the lineup. Rachael Blackmore teams up with the David Cottin-trained mare while stablemate is the mount of Felix de Giles.

Grande Course de Haies (French Champion Hurdle), Saturday

Feronily Donagh Meyler

Klassical Dream Paul Townend

Folsom Prison Jeremy Da Silva

Asterion Forlonge TBC

Haut En Couleurs TBC

Anouma Freedom Geoffrey Re

Flooring Porter Danny Mullins

Lucky One Gabin Meunier

Theleme Gaetan Masure

Kilcruit TBC

Hewick Rachael Blackmore

Hermes Baie Bertrand Lestrade

Goa Lil Felix de Giles

Roberta Has Angelo Zuliani

Sans Bruit Nicolas Gauffenic

Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, Sunday

Franco De Port Paul Townend

Rosario Baron Johnny Charron

Doctor Squeeze Theo Chevillard

Carriacou Gabin Meunier

Metasequoia Lucas Zuliani

Imperil Jack Quinlan

Bandero Nicolas Gauffenic

Spes Militurf Kilian Dubourg

Doctor Kaleo Thomas Beaurain

Gex Bertrand Lestrade

Carefully Selected Danny Mullins

Poly Grandchamp Tristan Lemagnen

General En Chef Felix de Giles

Suroit Josef Bartos

Noble Yeats Sean Bowen

Starlet Du Mesnil Angelo Zuliani

Gessy Raiselle Rachael Blackmore

Altesse Du Berlais Baptiste Leclerc

