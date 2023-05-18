Confirmed runners and riders for the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday

Modern Games will aim to add a first domestic Group 1 to his four international victories at the highest level in Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes () at Newbury.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt has won twice at the Breeders' Cup and gained top-level wins in Canada and France, but he was second to Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes and Bayside Boy in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes last season.

A model of consistency, the high-class Modern Games is favourite for the Lockinge and will face 12 rivals headed by filly Laurel and the William Haggas-trained My Prospero in the first Group 1 of the British season for older horses.

Modern Games will break from the highest stall in 13 and be ridden by William Buick.

With Tribalist scratched from the race, the son of Dubawi will be Godolphin's sole representative in a race they have won a record eight times, most recently with Ribchester in 2017. Angel Bleu and Cash were the other two entries not to go forward to Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden ruled Inspiral out of the £350,000 mile contest earlier in the week and will pin their hopes on Laurel, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

The Juddmonte-owned four-year-old was an easy winner at Kempton on her return and will bid to emulate Rhododendron, the last filly to win the Lockinge in 2018.

Dettori has a bit of history in his grasp as if he were to win the Lockinge for the sixth time in his final year, he would equal the legendary Lester Piggott's record number of victories in the race.

Haggas memorably took this race last year with Baaeed and relies this time on My Prospero, who was beaten just a neck into third in last year's St James's Palace Stakes before filling the same spot in the Champion Stakes.

Last season's QEII third Jadoomi and this month's bet365 Mile first and third Mutasaabeq and Light Infantry are other leading contenders.

Appleby and Buick have a strong hand on the supporting card at Newbury, teaming up with Noble Style in Listed Carnarvon Stakes () and Yibir in the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes ().

Confirmed runners and riders for the Lockinge

Berkshire Shadow Oisin Murphy (draw 7)

Checkandchallenge Andrea Atzeni (2)

Chindit Pat Dobbs (6)

Jadoomi James Doyle (1)

Jumby Charles Bishop (4)

Light Infantry Jamie Spencer (11)

Lusail Ryan Moore (9)

Modern Games William Buick (13)

Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley (3)

My Prospero Tom Marquand (12)

The Wizard Of Eye Kieran Shoemark (8)

Triple Time Neil Callan (10)

Laurel Frankie Dettori (5)

