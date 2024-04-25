Ace miler Big Rock leaves Christopher Head as leading owner Yeguada Centurion move their horses to Maurizio Guarnieri

Yeguada Centurion have removed their remaining horses from Christopher Head's yard, meaning Big Rock will join his former stablemate Blue Rose Cen across Chantilly at the stables of Maurizio Guarnieri.

Big Rock ended 2024 as the world's highest-rated miler, 1lb clear of Hong Kong superstar Golden Sixty, following his devastating display in QEII Stakes at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

Yeguada Centurion, the ownership and breeding entity of Spanish-based Leopoldo Fenandez Pujals, caused quite a shock across the racing world when taking the decision to move Blue Rose Cen and ten other horses to join Guarnieri in January.

At the time the explanation was that the team had grown to the point where a second trainer was required and that moving Blue Rose Cen would give the second yard a welcome push.

Now Head must bid goodbye to the 22 horses who had remained, although the trainer remains optimistic about the future and is looking forward to saddling a first British Classic runner when Ramatuelle lines up in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas a week on Sunday.

"The decision was communicated to me on Thursday morning and the horses will be at Maurizio Guarnieri's yard on Thursday evening," he said. "I've enjoyed every second and every victory that the Yeguada Centurion horses have given me. It has been a valuable experience that I'll be putting to good use in the future."

Big Rock confirmed himself a Group 1 performer when finding only Ace Impact too strong in the Prix du Jockey Club and then put in two excellent performances when dropped back to a mile, finishing runner-up to Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois and Sauterne in the Moulin.

At Ascot he thrived on the soft ground, powering to a six-length victory over future Dubai Turf winner Facteur Cheval, with three-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra back in third.

The four-year-old Rock Of Gibraltar colt holds an entry in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury next month.

