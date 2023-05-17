Franco De Port and Carefully Selected step in for Galopin as Mullins underlines Grand Steeple ambition

Willie Mullins underlined his determination to win the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris after revealing Galopin De Champs had been under serious consideration for French jump racing's showpiece before his Cheltenham Gold Cup success in March.

Mullins saddles last year's third Franco De Port as well as Thyestes Chase winner Carefully Selected in this year's race at Auteuil on Sunday. He said: "It’s something I’ve wanted to win, something I’ve been looking for a horse good enough to win.

"1919 was the last Irish winner with Troytown but I think there’s a great challenge from Ireland this year with Noble Yeats, my nephew’s horse. He’s going to put in a big show I think."

Franco De Port has been given a full French preparation in the intervening 12 months, running twice at Auteuil before Christmas and then finishing a staying-on third in the Prix Ingre three weeks ago.

"I should have probably targeted it before now, since I have so many French horses," said Mullins. "Seven of my nine runners this weekend are ex-French. We sort of concentrate on Cheltenham and Punchestown and then to have one cherry ripe over this trip at this end of the season is a bit tougher."

Galopin Des Champs is out at grass for the summer after suffering a surprise defeat to Fastorslow in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup last month. But Mullins showed how far in advance he thinks about Auteuil's big meeting and how he considers it a third step in his spring campaign.

"I’d love to bring Galopin Des Champs over and indeed he was probably en route there," said Mullins. "But after winning the Gold Cup in Cheltenham, then we decided we'd better come back to Punchestown and then after that I thought I should give him a break.

"He’s done everything right for us this season. Possibly some other year we might bring him over, he’s a horse I’d love to see over there."

Prize-money for the two-day meeting is just under €3 million and the Grand Steeple-Chase alone is worth €405,000 to the winner. In comparison, first prize in the Cheltenham Gold Cup is £351,000 (€404,397), while the winner takes home €177,000 at Punchestown.

Franco De Port and Johnny Charron return from their fine third in the Prix Ingre Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Last year's winning Grand Steeple-Chase jockey Johnny Charron was aboard for his dress rehearsal and described his leaps at two of the signature obstacles as "too timid".

But Mullins believes Auteuil brings out the best in Franco De Port, while he doesn't expect stablemate Carefully Selected to be fazed by the different style of obstacles.

On Franco De Port, Mullins said: "I think that brings improvement in him because at home he’s very quick over his jumps and he gets too free and uses himself up too much. Jumping French fences is really like having a chifney [bit] and a cross noseband on him, a hood and earplugs; something to settle him down."

The trainer added: " is very calm; you could put a bomb under him and he’s fine. I think even these different fences won’t bother him and we’ve decided to let him take his chance."

On Sunday, Mullins will also saddle and in the Grade 1 Prix Alain de Breil for four-year-old hurdlers, while he will be represented by no fewer than four horses on Saturday in his quest for a sixth win in France's Champion Hurdle, the Racing TV Grande Course de Haies.

Last year's runner-up will attempt to complete the Punchestown/Auteuil double, while , and will take their chances in a race which also features Flooring Porter, Hewick and Feronily from Ireland and the Sophie Leech-trained Lucky One, Britain's sole representative.

French Champion Hurdle

Paddy Power: 7-2 Klassical Dream, Theleme, 4 Hewick, 6 Flooring Porter, 7 Kilcruit, 8 Asterion Forlonge, Hermes Baie, 10 Feronily, 12 Haut En Couleurs, 20 Goa Lil, Lucky One, 50 Roberta Has, Sans Bruit, 66 Anouma Freedom, Folsom Prison

French Gold Cup

Paddy Power: 5-2 Noble Yeats, 4 Gex, 7 Carriacou, Spes Militurf, 8 Carefully Selected, Poly Grandchamp, 14 Metasequoia, 16 Altesse Du Berlais, Franco De Port, Starlet Du Mesnil, 20 Doctor Kaleo, 33 Bandero, General En Chef, Gessy Raiselle, Imperil, Rosario Baron, Suroit, 40 Doctor Squeeze

