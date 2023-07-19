'I've not had one go for a dip before' - pre-race drama at Clairefontaine as riderless runner leaps into pond

Crack French-based jockey Charly Prichard escaped with nothing more than damaged pride when her mount in the opener at Clairefontaine, the well-backed Game Of Storm, ended his chances before the race had even begun . . . in a pond.

Game Of Storm dropped Prichard shortly after the runners exited the chute on to the racecourse and, as the cameras picked him up, the chaser ran free towards a rail in the centre of the course, which he elected to jump. What he did not realise was at the other side of the rail was a small reservoir, one from which the Francois Nicolle-trained three-year-old was not quickly encouraged to exit.

With somewhat ironic timing, Nicolle was being interviewed on racing Channel Equidia about his chances at the same moment those seated in the grandstand could see Game Of Storm vault into the water on the course's big screens.

A sizeable holiday crowd had cheered Game Of Storm during his brief bid for freedom, but there were a few anxious moments as Prichard and course officials gathered at the side of the pond.

However, the cheers rang out once again as pictures of Game Of Storm safely back on dry land were beamed around the track, with no harm having come to either horse or rider.

Charly Prichard reported Game Of Storm none the worse for his unscheduled swim Credit: Scoop Dyga/France Galop

Interviewed by the course emcee after the race, Clairefontaine president Francois Grandcollot referred to "the goings-on which preceded racing, thanks to a horse who thought he'd come to Deauville for some spa therapy".

Prichard said: "He was very tense leaving the paddock and spied a gap in the rail as soon as we went out on to the course. I've not had one go for a dip before, luckily. It's not ideal."

Although the depth of the pond was not obvious to onlookers, Prichard said the delay in rescuing Game Of Storm was only caused while a member of staff donned their waders.

"I don't think the horse had any idea the lake was on the other side of the rail," said Prichard. "He wasn't in any danger. He just needed a little bit of guidance to get out of there. He didn't really know which way was home so he stood there and waited for us."

Prichard added: "He's a horse with a lot of ability but he's getting very wound up and it's going to be a case of trying to channel that; to calm him down and have him enjoy an experience in a good way."

Prichard has rebounded from an injury early in the spring to enjoy a fine first half of the year, and she currently lies sixth in the jockeys' standings. She recorded the biggest win of her career to date in June when steering Motu Fareone to victory in the Grade 2 Prix des Drags at Auteuil .

