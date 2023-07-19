'It means everything' - amateur jockey marks her grandad's 70th birthday in style

Jockey Pippa Brown celebrated her second win under rules and gave her grandad his "best" birthday present when guiding Point Of Honour to an emotional success in the 1m4f amateur riders' handicap.

Brown, who works for winning trainer Craig Lidster, landed her first victory of the campaign when guiding the eight-year-old – nicknamed Mike – to a two-and-a quarter-length win, having finished third in the race last year.

"That was brilliant and I can't think of a better feeling," she said. "He's the horse I had my first winner on as well and I've grown up with him. I ride him every day and he's my little baby.

"That means everything to me and do it for Craig as well, he's done loads for my family. I was telling him 'my Mike is in good form today'."

The win was made extra special as it came in the colours of her grandfather James Binks, who was celebrating his 70th birthday.

She added: "This is my favourite course and it's my Grandad Jim who owns him. It's his 70th birthday too and he'll be over the moon with me for it. I hope that's the best present I could give him."

Track specialist delivers again

Quercus continued his love affair with the track when landing his fourth course win in the 6f handicap.

The six-year-old rallied to deny last year's winner Oso Rapido by a head to give trainer Ann Duffield her first winner in 39 days.

"He just loves it here," Duffield said. "The track suits him and while we call him 'quirky quirk' at home, he's actually really genuine. There was another race for him on the card, but this looked easier and it was worth it.

"There's a race here next week which looks like it'll be for him, so we'll be back then."

Off the mark

Busy juvenile Bellarchi belatedly got off the mark at the seventh attempt when a convincing winner of the 5f novice contest.

Having finished placed in all bar one of her previous starts, the daughter of Mehmas finally broke her maiden with a length success under Sam James.

Winning trainer Grant Tuer said: "She's really deserved to win a race as she's been good from day one. I was disappointed she didn't win on debut at Thirsk, but she jumps and runs and has a great mind.

"She does her job but she's bumped into one or two along the way. She pretty much runs to her mark every time, the only time she didn't was in the Marygate and we don't know why."

Sean Kirrane, who rode fifth-placed Vince L'Amour, was given a two-day ban for failing to obtain the best possible placing.

Winning groove

July Cup-winning jockey Rossa Ryan struck on his first ride of the season at the track when Campaign Trail justified 2-5 favouritism in the opening 1m4f maiden.

Ryan and trainer Ralph Beckett doubled up on the card when Diamond Vega scored in the 7f handicap.

