'I was that far clear - it was quite something' - Olivier Peslier provides a rundown of his four Arc-winning rides

Legendary French jockey Olivier Peslier will take his final rides on Thursday as the page closes on a glittering career that includes wins in the Derby, Japan Cup and at the Breeders' Cup. Arguably the race Peslier will be the closest associated with is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which he won on four occasions. In this repurposed piece he talks us through his winning rides.

When Solemia reeled in Orfevre in 2012, Olivier Peslier joined a select band featuring Jacques Doyasbere, Freddy Head, Yves-Saint-Martin and Pat Eddery on a record four victories.

Frankie Dettori has since eclipsed that mark – Golden Horn and Enable (twice) taking him to six wins – but Peslier's four successes remain individual jewels in the modern history of the Arc, while his memories of each are an invitation to a highlights reel of Longchamp glory.

1996 – Helissio

Owned by Enrique Sarasola, trained by Elie Lellouche

Peslier said: "He had an enormous stride and the trick with him was to try to wait with him in front. He could be very keen and so you had to get him into his own rhythm. After that he was just a machine. Horses like him can pull very hard but once he hit his cruising speed he was fantastic and never pulled at all.

"Of course there were nerves beforehand, mostly because I knew it was very hard to make all in the Arc. But I concentrated on riding my own race and one that was best for the horse. I didn't worry about the rest.

"Still, I could never have imagined winning in that style. When I looked behind me there wasn't another horse, I was that far clear. It was quite something."

1997 – Peintre Celebre

Owned by Daniel Wildenstein, trained by Andre Fabre

Peslier said: "You could see with him right from the start that when he changed his legs he just had this extraordinary turn of foot. He was amazing in the Jockey Club.

"The Prix Niel [when he was trapped on the rail and just failed to catch Rajpoute] was a very tactical race but it did him a lot of good in that he really worked hard. He never showed a lot in the mornings and we really just lobbed around, so the finish was like riding a really good piece of work.

Peintre Celebre wins the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 1997 Credit: Phil Smith (Sporting Life)

"In terms of natural talent Peintre Celebre was the best of the four. When he took off like that in the Arc, I think he put that argument beyond doubt."

1998 – Sagamix

Owned by Jean-Luc Lagardere, trained by Andre Fabre

"He was always held in very high regard and when I was unsure which horse to ride in the Arc, Andre Fabre told me Sagamix would be his choice.

"He knows his horses so well and is the one who is with them every day, they're his pupils. A jockey is bound to get those choices wrong from time to time but he knows them so well."

2012 – Solemia

Owned by Wertheimer brothers, trained by Carlos Laffon-Parias

"I was on the radio on the eve of the race and I told everyone I thought I'd be fifth, although I did warn people to watch and see what the weather did. I warned listeners not to underestimate how tough a race it was going to be on heavy ground.

"When Orfevre came past my first thought was that I still had a good chance of being second and she did pick up. I sent her after Orfevre because I knew on that ground she'd be ultra-tough.

"Carlos has always been there and I've ridden for him forever. Winning the Arc for him and for the owners was like we all received a gift. Carlos and I dine together, I stay over at his house. It was absolutely fantastic."

