'He's always been one of my best friends and he always will be' - Frankie Dettori pays tribute to retiring Olivier Peslier

Frankie Dettori has hailed his great friend Olivier Peslier as "a gentleman and an amazing rider," following the 51-year-old Frenchman's announcement that his two rides at La Teste on Thursday will be his last.

Peslier said on Tuesday that he is to bring down the curtain on a career that has featured more than 3,700 victories worldwide, and which includes four victories in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as well as wins in many of racing's most globally significant races, including the Derby, the King George, the Japan Cup and a string of successes at the Breeders' Cup.

Speaking from his home in California, Dettori said: "We've always been great friends. We started more or less at the same time and we had success at the same time. I used to stay with him in France and he used to stay with me in Newmarket."