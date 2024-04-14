Ramadan just 5-1 for French 2,000 Guineas after beating Beauvatier in Longchamp trial

It is a particular characteristic of this key trials day at Longchamp for the first two French Classics that it is not just the winning connections who tend to smile after the event.

The Prix de Fontainebleau was a case in point, with the Christopher Head-trained Ramadan picking up well under Aurelien Lemaitre to repel the challenge of Beauvatier, whose trainer Yann Barberot was happy with the performance despite the defeat.

The son of Le Havre won a three-runner Listed race on very heavy ground at Saint-Cloud three weeks ago, while the runner-up was making his first appearance since finishing third to Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last October.

Paddy Power cut Ramadan to 5-1 (from 12) for next month's Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains, and he is now third best behind the Ballydoyle pair Henry Longfellow and Unquestionable. The same firm eased Beauvatier a couple of points to 6-1.

Head said: "The other day the ground was so extreme we were left with only three runners and it told us virtually nothing. It was like a training gallop. But while I might not have learned much, it’s always good for the horse to get a run under his belt and that undoubtedly helped today."

Ramadan continued the good recent run of owner Nurlan Bizakov's three-year-olds, following Lazzat's win in the Prix Djebel. The sky blue and yellow silks will again be seen when the Andre Fabre-trained Narkez runs in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.

Ramadan finished a close fourth behind Los Angeles in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud over ten furlongs last October and has seemingly added an extra string to his bow in proving so effective back down to a mile.

"He certainly handles the mile well and so we’ll head to the Poule [d'Essai des Poulains] with him, but he’s got a [Prix du] Jockey Club entry and we know that's a real stallion-making race, so it would be a shame to miss out on the chance," said Head.

Beauvatier ahead of his comeback run in the Prix de Fontainebleau Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Beauvatier was the last to challenge Ramadan but, having closed with a burst of acceleration in the penultimate furlong, had to settle for the runner-up spot.

"That was a good stepping stone to the Poule," said Barberot. "I’ve brought him along gently and hadn’t worked him too hard, so I’m happy. He came to win his race and then the winner went again. Remember, he’d already had a run."

Barberot won this race 12 months ago with the impressive American Flag, who then failed to back up that performance in the Classic a month later.

"The Poule comes up very quickly and I never had American Flag in the same form after he won this race," said Barberot.

Candala comes fast and late

A number of connections will consider their Classic dreams remain intact after a Prix de la Grotte where a length and a half covered the first five home.

Candala and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Prix de la Grotte Credit: Racing Post/Burton

That shouldn't detract from the success of Candala, who came fast and late to get the better of Minoushka and Tulipa Chope, sealing a Group-race double for the Aga Khan and Francis Graffard, after Calandagan's success in the Prix Noailles.

Candala recorded the fastest split in both trials between the two- and one-furlong markers, in a race which was run at a more sedate pace than the Fontainebleau.

"Mickael [Barzalona] took her back off the pace but I knew she'd keep going forward the whole length of the straight, bearing in mind she's bred to stay further in the future," said Graffard.

"I was keen to wait until the ground improved a little before running her back against this calibre of opposition. She took time to come to herself this spring and so I was happy to wait and it’s been beneficial."

Mqse De Sevigne and Alexis Pouchin after winning the Prix Jacques Laffitte Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Mqse De Sevigne 'still retains her enthusiasm'

A dual Group 1 winner at Deauville last summer, Mqse De Sevigne successfully defied a 4lb penalty in the Listed Prix Jacques Laffitte under Alexis Pouchin.

After watching his classy daughter of Siyouni hold the late effort of the evergreen Skalleti, owner-breeder Edouard de Rothschild said: "She seems to have retained her enthusiasm and the idea is to go for the Prix d’Ispahan.

"I never had a moment’s hesitation about keeping her in training as she has a great temperament and has developed again physically, while she’s from quite a late-maturing family."

