West Wind Blows set for Australia bid as Caulfield Cup attracts first international raiders since 2020

One of Australia's most valuable handicaps could have its first international runners since 2020 after West Wind Blows was one of three overseas raiders to confirm their travel to the Caulfield Cup.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained gelding, who was narrowly denied by Passenger on his latest start in the Winter Hill Stakes, has already begun quarantine ahead of a tilt at next month's Turnbull Stakes at Flemington and the Caulfield Cup on October 21.

The dual Group 3 winner could be joined in the A$5 million race by Valiant King for Joseph O'Brien, following a runner-up finish to Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban in last month's Ballyroan Stakes.

Alongside Japanese runner Breakup , the trio are the only confirmed international runners for the handicap ahead of Tuesday's acceptance stage, with last year's Melbourne fourth Deauville Legend not expected to travel after failing to strike in Listed company at Windsor last month.

Melbourne Racing Club's executive director of racing and operations Jake Norton told Racing.com: "We're certainly hopeful that it's the intention of Valiant King's connections to run in the Caulfield Cup, as indicated by his booking on the first flight.

"There's West Wind Blows, who is already in quarantine and set to fly out with the Cox Plate favourite Romantic Warrior. They will both run in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington before West Wind Blows aims up for the Caulfield Cup.

"The third horse is the Japanese stayer Breakup, who has passed all his veterinary checks to date and is expected to be on his way as well.

"That would be a great result considering we haven't had international runners since 2020. We escalated our recruitment efforts again this year, so it's good to see it bearing some fruit as we've worked for many years on making the Caulfield Cup a global race."

Romantic Warrior: well fancied for the Cox Plate in October Credit: Hkjc

Tuesday also marks the acceptance stage for the Group 1 Cox Plate, with Hong Kong Cup winner Romantic Warrior the only confirmed international runner for the Group 1 contest won in recent years by Australian stars Winx and Anamoe.

Romantic Warrior will make his first start outside of Hong Kong against West Wind Blows in the Turnbull Stakes before heading to Moonee Valley for the October 28 contest, but the club's racing manager Charlotte Mills does not expect him to be joined by any more international runners.

Mills said: "Romantic Warrior is most probably going to be the only internationally trained horse in the Cox Plate as I don't think we'll get an Aidan O'Brien runner this year.

"I was lucky to be in Ireland recently and O'Brien is keen to win another Cox Plate but he said he needs the right horse. He said he wasn't concerned about the vetting protocols, more about the options and the risks involved."

Joseph O'Brien, who landed the race in 2021 with State Of Rest, also features among the Cox Plate nominations with Al Riffa , Above The Curve and Buckaroo , who all hold entries for this weekend's Irish Champions Festival.

