Dermot Weld has Melbourne Cup option for lightly raced and improving three-year-old as entries revealed

Dermot Weld is considering another crack at the Melbourne Cup – 30 years on from his breakthrough success in the race – with Harbour Wind , one of 132 entries for the race on November 7.

The Classic-winning trainer, who saddled Vintage Crop to win in 1993, has identified the three-year-old son of Nathaniel as a possible runner this year after landing three of his four starts.

Paul Bloodworth, general manager international and racing operations at Racing Victoria, said there was a strong possibility Weld could saddle his first Melbourne Cup runner since Galileo's Choice finished 20th in 2012.

He said: "Dermot is really keen to have a horse running on the 30th anniversary of him winning the Melbourne Cup with Vintage Crop.

"We went and saw Dermot in Ireland in late July and he actually had a filly that he was interested in bringing in Shamida, who had just won a Group 3 race in Ireland.

"He has changed plans for that horse, but he also showed us Harbour Wind and he said, 'Look, he hasn't done anything yet, but I really like him and he's going to the Vinnie Roe (Stakes) and we'll see how we go from there'.

"He won the Vinnie Roe very impressively, but he probably needs to get his rating up a little higher. He might be a little too low to be confident of securing a start."

Harbour Wind: Melbourne Cup hopeful Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Harbour Wind is on course to feature at the Curragh on Saturday and holds an entry for both the Group 3 Paddy Power Stakes, for which he is a 33-1 shot with the race sponsors, and the 1m5f Petingo Handicap.

Bloodworth said: "He looks to be going to a race in Ireland this weekend," Bloodworth added. "If he was to run well in either of those races and get his rating up so he's in a position to get a run, I think he would be a genuine chance to come.”

"He (Weld) contacted us after the Vinnie Roe and said 'Where are we'? We've had to wait until the horse got re-rated and he's still a bit lower than what he needs to be. A win on the weekend would do that and even a placing would probably do it."

Bloodworth added that Harbour Wind's owners Moyglare Stud were tempted by the trip to Melbourne.

He said: “The owners have brought horses to Australia before and I met a representative of theirs while I was over there and they are very keen to come back. Hopefully, the stars are aligning and Dermot will come back."

Of the 132 entries, 15 of them are international runners with William Haggas, Willie Mullins, Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph O'Brien among the trainers who could be involved.

Desert Hero , who followed up his Royal Ascot success with Group 3 victory in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, holds an entry, while Melbourne Cup ante-post favourite Vauban and Absurde are both on course to represent Mullins.

Ballydoyle trainer O’Brien has five entries for the race, while son Joseph has three, and leading trainers Gai Waterhouse, Chris Waller, Danny O'Brien and Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are also strongly represented.

Melbourne Cup (November 7)

Coral: 5 Vauban, 10 Soulcombe, Tower Of London, 12 Desert Hero, 14 Francesco Guardi, Lunar Flare, 16 Absurde, Breakup, Goldman, Valiant King, West End Blows, Without A Fight, 20 Bar

