Melbourne Cup hero Without A Fight set for 'period of rehabilitation' following setback

Melbourne Cup winner Without A Fight is set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a setback.

The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained six-year-old became the first horse in 22 years to complete the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double when winning at Flemington last month.

Without A Fight, previously a seven-time winner in Britain for joint-trainers Simon and Ed Crisford, will miss big-race targets in the next few months having picked up a tendon injury.

Freedman Racing issued a statement on Friday, which read: "The stable advise that Without A Fight has sustained a minor tendon strain which will require a period of rehabilitation and prevent him from racing in the autumn of next year.

"We are taking a cautious approach with Without A Fight following his hugely exciting Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double during the recent Melbourne Spring Carnival.

"This development is disappointing for everyone involved in Freedman Racing and for his owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. We will now turn our efforts to providing the best care available to ensure he makes a full recovery and returns to racing in 2024."

Without A Fight finished two and a quarter lengths in front of Soulcombe in the Melbourne Cup to hand jockey Mark Zahra back-to-back wins in the race following his victory on Gold Trip in 2022.

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was sent off a hot favourite for the race but finished down the field in 14th place.

Read these next:

Willie Mullins: Vauban ran very disappointingly - he was beaten too far out for my liking

We came, we saw, we left with our tails between our legs - but I've never seen anything quite like it

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!