York prepared for drop in crowd numbers with rail strike set to hit Ebor card on Saturday

York is braced for the "huge inconvenience" of another rail strike on Ebor day, but hopes it will not severely affect the crowd on its flagship Saturday of the year.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union (RMT) will begin another set of strikes on August 26. Rail services from Northern, TransPennine Express, Cross Country and LNER, which all serve York station, will be impacted.

The Ebor festival was hit by two rail strikes at the meeting last year on Thursday's ladies' day and Ebor Saturday, but the course managed to attract 79,839 spectators across the four days in 2022.

Chief executive William Derby said this week attendances were up four per cent year-on-year at its ten fixtures so far in 2023, but crowd numbers could be hit on Saturday.

He said: "It's hugely frustrating for us and the timing on Ebor Saturday. It's an inconvenience for racegoers as York is so well- connected with the railways. We've been working for nearly 20 years with the station to encourage racegoers to use the train.

"However, we'll have the free car parks that racegoers are welcome to use and leave their card overnight at their own risk, but there's no denying that it's a huge inconvenience. We also hope that racegoers will be resourceful as York is a lovely place to stay too."

One of the meeting's highlights, the Yorkshire Oaks, will be backed for the first time by Pertemps Network after Darley ended another lengthy race Group 1 sponsorship in Britain.

Savethelastdance (blue) and Bluestocking are set to reoppose in the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Patrick McCann

The race had been sponsored since 2006 by Darley, the stallion arm of Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation, and is the second major sponsorship it has terminated this year. It had previously been Newmarket's July Cup sponsor since 1996.

Darley sponsored the Prix Morny and Prix Jean Romanet last year, which take place at Deauville on Sunday, but those Group 1s are now supported by French stud Sumbe.

Recruitment company Pertemps Network stepped in to sponsor the July Cup last month and has done so again for the feature race on the second day of the meeting on Thursday.

Derby said: "It's fantastic to welcome Pertemps to York. They've been a great supporter of racing and what an amazing race they have in prospect, with Savethelastdance and Bluestocking having their rematch from the Irish Oaks. It's looking like a cracker.

"We also want to thank Darley for their sponsorship of the race over the years previously."

The going at York was described as good on Saturday following 19mm of rain in the last week, but dry weather is expected before the meeting gets under way on Wednesday.

"It's good ground and we had 3.6mm on Friday night. The forecast now until the start on Wednesday is for it to stay largely dry and sunny," he said.

"The track took all the rain well, especially as it's been a wet early part of August, but we got less than we expected on Friday night. It's completely natural ground and it's in immaculate condition."

