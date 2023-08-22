'York is on the Paddington bandwagon' - marmalade on the menu as racecourse pushes the boat out

York has caught Paddington fever and the famous bear himself will be out and about as his namesake bids for yet another Group 1 success on Wednesday.

Paddington, the racehorse who has captured the public imagination with a string of top-level victories, is odds-on to triumph again in the Juddmonte International. And to mark his appearance Paddington Bear will be meeting and greeting racegoers by the parade ring, opposite the champagne terrace, at intervals before the big race.

"York is on the Paddington bandwagon," said James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship. "Accompanied under-18s get in free in all four days of the meeting and this is something for them but Paddington has resonance for all generations — plenty grew up reading the books back in the day.

"I should add that if Paddington wins, there will be a pot of marmalade – Yorkshire preserve – on the podium for him."

The meeting is set to begin on ground on the quick side, with the going described officially on Tuesday as good to firm, good in places.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "The last few days have been dry but we've had 69mm of rain this month, which was on top of the wettest ever July.

"It looks as though we will start on a dry day, with just the slight chance of a light shower. There is the possibility of showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Friday now looks mainly dry with Saturday a mix of sunny intervals and possible light showers."

Anthea Leigh: "We've had 69mm of rain this month, which was on top of the wettest ever July" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

No watering is currently planned on the Knavesmire, where the rails will be moved after each day of the meeting to provide fresh ground. The rails start 10m out from the innermost racing line, adding approximately 32 yards to the distance of the three races run on the round course on Wednesday. Up-to-date news on conditions can be found at https://www.yorkracecourse.co.uk/going-report.html.

